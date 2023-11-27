MK Stalin unveils statue of VP Singh in Chennai, Akhilesh Yadav in attendance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled on Monday, November 27, a statue of late Prime Minister VP Singh on the campus of the Presidency College in Chennai.

The function was held by the state government to mark the death anniversary of Mr Singh and was meant to stress the ruling DMK’s ‘commitment’ to social justice, championed by the late PM too.

Mr Singh had become famous for his decision in 1990 to implement the Mandal Commission report, which provided for reservation for OBCs in government jobs and in educational institutions, it may be recalled here.