MK Stalin unveils statue of VP Singh in Chennai, Akhilesh Yadav in attendance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled on Monday, November 27, a statue of late Prime Minister VP Singh on the campus of the Presidency College in Chennai.
The function was held by the state government to mark the death anniversary of Mr Singh and was meant to stress the ruling DMK’s ‘commitment’ to social justice, championed by the late PM too.
Mr Singh had become famous for his decision in 1990 to implement the Mandal Commission report, which provided for reservation for OBCs in government jobs and in educational institutions, it may be recalled here.
Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, which is also presumed to represent the interests of the backward castes, VP Singh’s wife Sita Kumari and his younger son Abhai Singh were among the special invitees on the occasion.
Also in attendance were MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi, minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan and MP Dayanidhi Maran.
Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Speaking Stalin said, “VP Singh opened the doors for communities who were marginalised for generations. He was determined to do this even if it cost him his prime ministership. Installing his statue is a key duty of this Dravidian model government. He admired Periyar EVR a lot. He shared with the founder of the Dravidian movement a passion for the cause of the underdogs. Everyone living in India should know about his life, particularly the youth. That is why we have put up the statue in a state-run college.”
He also noted, “VP Singh ensured 27% reservation for OBCs and thus was the protector of social justice. He was not from a Backward Class community himself, neither was he poor. But he implemented reservations for the Backward Classes.”