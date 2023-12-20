MK Stalin meets PM Modi, seeks interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, December 19 and submitted a memorandum seeking Rs 2000 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund in order to provide aid to flood-hit districts in the state. Pointing out the unprecedented rains received in Tamil Nadu over the past weeks, including the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung earlier this month, the chief minister also requested that the Union government release Rs 12,659 crores to repair permanent damages sustained in the flooding.

Four districts in southern Tamil Nadu including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanyakumai, received heavy to very heavy rainfall between December 17 and December 19. As of December 19, Thoothukudi had received 50 cm rainfall, while Tirunelveli had received 31 cm. National Disaster Rescue Forces (NDRF) and State Disaster Rescue Forces (SDRF) are still at work in both districts to help with the relief efforts.

The memorandum also states that around 40 lakh people have been affected in both Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts and that Srivaikuntam and Thoothukudi towns were both badly hit after the Thamirabarani River overflowed. “While a comprehensive assessment of the permanent damage will take time, we request an interim assistance of Rs.2,000 crore from NDRF funds to bolster ongoing efforts for livelihood support and repairs and restoration of the public infrastructure battered by the unprecedented floods,” the memorandum further elaborated.