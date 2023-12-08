Meet the Chennai boxer who refuses to stop training despite heavy rains

Chennai-based boxer Srinidhi is the epitome of resilience. Even in the time of adversity during the heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung, she has refused to pause her training. Since the high school ground where she and her coach, Nikesh, practice was inundated due to the rain, the duo were seen training on the Ennore bridge. TNM caught up with 18-year-old Srinidhi and Nikesh to understand what drives the former to continue her training despite the heavy rains.

Srinidhi, who aspires to represent India in the Olympics someday, has been training to be a boxer for seven years. Born into a middle-class family, Srinidhi told TNM that her father is a fisherman who does not have a regular income, especially in times of natural calamities like Cyclone Michaung. She added, “I have won gold and silver medals in state-level competitions. There is a university-level match that is coming up for which I am practising now. If I win that, I will qualify for the nationals and that is my goal now.”

Shedding light on the poor infrastructure for athletes and sportspersons to practice, Srinidhi said, “There are not many facilities except that high school ground. Even that has been flooded due to heavy rains. We are finding it difficult to practice as there is not enough space. If I want to win a medal, I cannot stop practising or take a break.”