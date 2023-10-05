Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court judge's daughter dies by suicide

Kira Kumaresh was pursuing her MBBS degree in a private medical college in Chennai.
Madras High Court Judge K Kumaresh Babu
Madras High Court Judge K Kumaresh Babu(Credits: Bar Council of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Youtube channel)
Written by :
TNM Staff

A 19-year-old, first-year medical college student died by suicide on Wednesday, October 4 in Chennai's Abhiramapuram. The deceased was identified as Kira Kumaresh, daughter of Madras High Court judge K Kumaresh Babu. She was pursuing her MBBS degree in a private medical college in Chennai.  

She was rushed to the private hospital immediately after her parents found her at their residence in Abhiramapuram. She was pronounced dead on arrival. Later, her mortal remains were sent to Kilpauk Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Abhiramapuram police registered a case and are investigating the issue. As per reports, the initial investigation revealed that she was under stress. 

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State Health Department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.    

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726 

Click here for working helplines across India.

