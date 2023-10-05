Madras High Court judge's daughter dies by suicide

A 19-year-old, first-year medical college student died by suicide on Wednesday, October 4 in Chennai's Abhiramapuram. The deceased was identified as Kira Kumaresh, daughter of Madras High Court judge K Kumaresh Babu. She was pursuing her MBBS degree in a private medical college in Chennai.
She was rushed to the private hospital immediately after her parents found her at their residence in Abhiramapuram. She was pronounced dead on arrival. Later, her mortal remains were sent to Kilpauk Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Abhiramapuram police registered a case and are investigating the issue. As per reports, the initial investigation revealed that she was under stress.
Read:
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State Health Department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.