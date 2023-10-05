Madras High Court judge's daughter dies by suicide

A 19-year-old, first-year medical college student died by suicide on Wednesday, October 4 in Chennai's Abhiramapuram. The deceased was identified as Kira Kumaresh, daughter of Madras High Court judge K Kumaresh Babu. She was pursuing her MBBS degree in a private medical college in Chennai.

She was rushed to the private hospital immediately after her parents found her at their residence in Abhiramapuram. She was pronounced dead on arrival. Later, her mortal remains were sent to Kilpauk Government Hospital for post-mortem. The Abhiramapuram police registered a case and are investigating the issue. As per reports, the initial investigation revealed that she was under stress.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.