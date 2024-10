300 relief camps set up in Chennai. 35 kitchens are ready with staff members across the city. 84 boats are kept ready for rescue operations and 24 SDRF+NDRF teams are stationed. 100 special medical camps have also been set up and 15 IAS officers have been appointed in each of the 15 zones as the nodal officers to inspect rains - Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanaidhi Stalin tells the media at the headquarters of Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).