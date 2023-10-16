Gang barges into Chennai police station, threatens cop to drop case against DMK men

A group of men claiming to be supporters of the ruling DMK party barged into the Virugambakkam police station in Chennai on Thursday, October 12, and allegedly threatened a woman constable to withdraw her complaint against two DMK members who were arrested earlier this year for their misbehavior with the constable.
The accused S Praveen Kumar and S Ekambaram–who were members of the DMK–were arrested on December 31, for allegedly molesting the woman constable during the party’s public meeting in Virugambakkam, which saw the participation of MP Kanimozhi. The accused were subsequently suspended from the DMK.
The accused are facing a trial in the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Saidapet.
According to , the men threatened the constable from testifying against Praveen and Ekambaram. They reportedly threatened her to withdraw the case and reach for a “settlement.”
The New Indian Express reported that other police personnel present in the office intervened and rescued the complainant.
Reacting to the issue, BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday, decried the lack of safety to women in the state. “If this is the case for women in the police force, consider the condition of ordinary women.”
Annamalai alleged that the men who threatened the complainant included KK Vijayakumar, deputy secretary of DMK Nagar North, at the behest of Virukambakkam legislator Prabhakara Raja.
Annamalai claimed that MLA Prabhakara Raja had contacted Virugambakkam police inspector on the phone urging him to advise the constable to drop the case.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister MK Stalin who also holds the Home Minister’s portfolio, Annamalai said, “What is the use of the Chief Minister staging a drama called Women's Rights Conference for mere publicity, without protection for women from his department?” The DMK party had organised a Women’s Rights Conference on Saturday which was attended by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other prominent leaders.