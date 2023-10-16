Gang barges into Chennai police station, threatens cop to drop case against DMK men

A group of men claiming to be supporters of the ruling DMK party barged into the Virugambakkam police station in Chennai on Thursday, October 12, and allegedly threatened a woman constable to withdraw her complaint against two DMK members who were arrested earlier this year for their misbehavior with the constable.

The accused S Praveen Kumar and S Ekambaram–who were members of the DMK–were arrested on December 31, for allegedly molesting the woman constable during the party’s public meeting in Virugambakkam, which saw the participation of MP Kanimozhi. The accused were subsequently suspended from the DMK.

The accused are facing a trial in the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Saidapet.