Flooding during rains no longer a fear for Chennaites: TN CM Stalin

With intermittent rains lashing Chennai, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has said that the days of worrying about flooding are over due to the storm water drainage work done over the last 2.5 years. “The days of the fear that rain means flooding in Chennai are over,” the CM said in a statement on Saturday, November 4. “The work undertaken by the DMK [Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam] is the reason,” he added.

Stalin was responding to a statement released on Friday by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). According to the GCC, the 876 km increase in the city’s storm water drains has ensured that most areas remained free of stagnation. Particularly, subways, apart from those in Alandur and Velachery, remained flood-free, the GCC also said.

The GCC added that the water was rapidly drained from Alandur and Velachery subways, despite the flooding. At the time the GCC statement was published, Adyar had received 3.7 cm of rain, Puzhal 2.9 cm and Perungudi 2.7 cm. The GCC also said that low capacity drains in several parts of the city have been replaced and that regular desilting of drains and water channels are being carried out.