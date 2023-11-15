‘Farewell, comrade’: Condolences pour in for veteran Communist N Sankaraiah

Condolences continue to pour in for veteran Communist leader N Sankaraiah who passed away on Wednesday, November 15 due to illness. He was 102 years old and hailed from Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district. Earlier this year, in July, the Tamil Nadu government and the Madurai Kamaraj University hoped to confer him with an honorary doctorate. Sankaraiah had studied at the American College in Madurai that comes under Kamaraj University, but he had been unable to sit for his final exams as he participated in various freedom struggles at the time and was jailed for his activities by the British. However, Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi had refused permission to the Kamaraj University’s chancellor.

Recalling Sankaraiah’s contribution, P Sainath, founding editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI) wrote in his 2020 book The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom: “Oddly, the American College, Madurai, is yet to honour its most distinguished alumnus. Sankariah was one of its top students. He has no degree only because he went to prison for his country, days before his final exams. The college could have taken a cue from the action of the state government. But it has not to date moved the Madurai Kamaraj University, under which it comes, to confer an honorary degree on this ageing foot soldier of freedom.”

He was however conferred with the ‘Thagaisal Tamil’ award—the state’s highest civil award–in 2021 when he turned 100.