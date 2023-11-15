‘Farewell, comrade’: Condolences pour in for veteran Communist N Sankaraiah

Condolences continue to pour in for veteran Communist leader on Wednesday, November 15 due to illness. He was 102 years old and hailed from Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district. Earlier this year, in July, the Tamil Nadu government and the Madurai Kamaraj University hoped to confer him with an honorary doctorate. Sankaraiah had studied at the American College in Madurai that comes under Kamaraj University, but he had been unable to sit for his final exams as he participated in various freedom struggles at the time and was jailed for his activities by the British. However, Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi had refused permission to the Kamaraj University’s chancellor.
Recalling Sankaraiah’s contribution, P Sainath, founding editor of the People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI) wrote in his 2020 book The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom: “Oddly, the American College, Madurai, is yet to honour its most distinguished alumnus. Sankariah was one of its top students. He has no degree only because he went to prison for his country, days before his final exams. The college could have taken a cue from the action of the state government. But it has not to date moved the Madurai Kamaraj University, under which it comes, to confer an honorary degree on this ageing foot soldier of freedom.”
He was however conferred with the ‘Thagaisal Tamil’ award—the state’s highest civil award–in 2021 when he turned 100.
The chief ministers of both Tamil Nadu and Kerala offered their condolences for Sankaraiah’s passing. “Red salute to the Thaigasal Tamilar who lived a life dedicated to public service. We will commemorate his contribution to Tamil Nadu with state honours for his funeral,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said.
Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “The passing of comrade N Sankariah is a huge loss for the worker-peasant movement in India. His glorious legacy, as a freedom fighter, one of the founding leaders of the CPI(M) [Communist Party of India-Marxist] and a doyen of the peasant movement, inspires all of us to stand firm in building struggles to realise a socialist society. Farewell and Lal Salaam, Comrade!”
Also offering his condolences, MP and president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol Thirumavalavan said, “The demise of a senior and great leader Thagaisal Tamilar comrade Sankaraiah is deeply saddening. He has wilted for many years in prison for the sake of India’s freedom. He has contributed greatly to the growth of Communism in Tamil Nadu. His death is an irreparable loss to the communist movement and to marginalised working-class people.” He also asked that the Tamil Nadu government conduct Sankaraiah’s funeral with state honours.
Actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan said, “A great comrade has passed away. The leader, who in his more than hundred-year-old life, has never lived a day for himself, has left us. He worked every day for the nation’s freedom, communist ideals and poor people. He is mourned not only by the Left, but also all those who aspire for civilised politics. It is a sad day for the proletariat. We must each carry his banner in our hearts. My heartbroken tribute to the comrade who passed away.”