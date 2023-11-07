Dismissing Ponmudy’s plea, CJI says thank god there are judges like Anand Venkatesh

In a setback for Tamil Nadu Higher Education Ponmudy, the Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea challenging a Madras High Court order reopening the disproportionate assets case against him and his wife. The apex court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, also praised Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court for exercising his suo motu revision powers in the matter. Earlier this year on August 9, Justice Anand had revised the acquittal of Ponmudy by a Vellore principal district court in a disproportionate assets case from 2002.

According to Live Law, while upholding the Madras High Court order, CJI Chandrachud reportedly said that Justice Anand was “absolutely right in his observations.” He also added, “Thank God that we have judges like Anand Venkatesh in High Courts. Look at the conduct. The Chief Justice transfers the trial from one district to another district. Where is that power? There is no administrative power to transfer the trial. It is a judicial power.”

The assets case had been filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against five persons, including the minister and his wife, alleging that Ponmudy had amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.4 crore when he was a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister between 1996 and 2001.