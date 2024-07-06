‘Deeply shocked and saddened’: CM Stalin reacts to murder of BSP leader Armstrong

Reacting to the brutal murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) K Armstrong, Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that he has ordered a rapid investigation into the case. Saying that he was “deeply shocked and saddened” by the murder, the CM added that eight persons had been arrested overnight.

“I have asked the police authorities to conclude the investigation rapidly and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Stalin also said, adding, “I extend my condolences to his [Armstrong] party cadres, family, friends and relatives.”

Armstrong was murdered on the evening of July 5. At around 07:30 pm, persons unknown at the time attacked the BSP leader outside his home in Perambur, Chennai. Armstrong was assaulted with knives and was rushed to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road, where he was declared dead on arrival.

As of now, police say Armstrong was killed in connection to the 2023 murder of A+ history sheeter Arcot Suresh. The BSP in Tamil Nadu has however denied any connection between Armstrong and Suresh and are demanding that the CBI take over the case. Further they have also demanded the resignation of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Shankar Jiwal.