Dayanidhi Maran issues statement on controversy over ‘UP, Bihar workers’ remark

Weeks after a controversy broke out over an old remark about Hindi speakers by DMK’s Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, he issued a statement on Wednesday, January 3, saying his words have been misunderstood. In a four-year-old video recently shared by BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya, Maran can be heard saying that people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who solely relied on Hindi have come to Tamil Nadu to construct buildings, clean roads, and toilets. In his latest statement, Maran said he never intended to cause hurt to any individual or community.

“My answer to a question by the press [at the time] has been wrongly understood. I would like to humbly state that at no time have I had the intention to hurt a specific individual or a particular community. Moreover, if my words have caused hurt to anyone, I would like to register my sadness for it,” Maran said.

The minister added that the BJP-led Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused more grief to people than it has done good deeds in the past nine years, because of which BJP is set to face a massive defeat across the country. “The BJP’s IT Wing has taken up intense efforts to distract the people from this. What they have particularly been doing is editing videos of speeches by Opposition leaders and spreading them on social media,” he said.