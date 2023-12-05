Cyclone Michaung moves to south Andhra coast, to make landfall on Tuesday forenoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced at 7.30 am on Tuesday, December 5 that the cyclonic storm Michaung that caused havoc in Chennai has now moved from north of Tamil Nadu to south Andhra Pradesh. While the rains have subsided in Chennai, waterlogging however still persists in several parts of the city. The storm is currently located around 70 km north-northeast of Nellore, 150 km from Machilipatnam, and 230 km north of Chennai. The cyclonic storm has been moving in the north-northeast direction at a speed of 7 kmph in the past six hours.

The storm is expected to move in the northern direction parallel and close to southern Andhra Pradesh. IMD has said that it would become a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during the forenoon on Tuesday.

Further, the Met department has also predicted light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, and Dindigul districts. A yellow warning has been issued to Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Chengalpet.