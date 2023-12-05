Cyclone Michaung moves to south Andhra coast, to make landfall on Tuesday forenoon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced at 7.30 am on Tuesday, December 5 that the cyclonic storm Michaung that caused havoc in Chennai has now moved from north of Tamil Nadu to south Andhra Pradesh. While the rains have subsided in Chennai, waterlogging however still persists in several parts of the city. The storm is currently located around 70 km north-northeast of Nellore, 150 km from Machilipatnam, and 230 km north of Chennai. The cyclonic storm has been moving in the north-northeast direction at a speed of 7 kmph in the past six hours.
The storm is expected to move in the northern direction parallel and close to southern Andhra Pradesh. IMD has said that it would become a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90 to 100 kmph and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during the forenoon on Tuesday.
Further, the Met department has also predicted light thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tirupur, and Dindigul districts. A yellow warning has been issued to Tiruvallur, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Chengalpet.
Several parts of Chennai received more than 20 cm rainfall on Monday after being hit by Cyclone Michaung. The storm is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam at 11.30 am on Tuesday.
Verified helpline numbers:
Chennai corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) -1913
Electricity - 94987 94987
Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916
Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335
LPG gas leakage - 1906
Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515
Blue cross (animal rescue) -
Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares
Ambulance - 108
Police - 100
Traffic police - 103
Childline - 1098
Women’s helpline - 181