Corruption, communalism…: 5 Cs of Modi govt, says MK Stalin in podcast series

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday, September 23, said that corruption is rampant under the BJP government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his podcast series ‘Speaking for India’, the Chief Minister alleged that the government led by Narendra Modi is made of five 'Cs' -- communalism, corruption, corporate capitalism, cheating and character assassination.

He said, “This is a rule of five Cs and it’s a befitting description. The BJP has managed to hide it through propaganda and advertisements until now. However, the newly-formed INDIA coalition and its leaders are shedding light on this. It is tearing apart the BJP's facade. Prime Minister Modi’s pomp and show are also being exposed."

Stalin further said that the opposition parties are raising key issues and the CAG reports are proving that the opposition is sharing factual insights based on real data.