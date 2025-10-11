Coldrif syrup manufacturer placed under 10-day police custody

G Ranganathan, the manufacturer of Coldrif cough syrup that led to the deaths of several children in Madhya Pradesh, has been arrested and placed under 10-day police remand.

Ranganathan, who had been absconding with his wife since the incident, was apprehended in Chennai following a coordinated raid by a 12-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Chhindwara police on October 8.

Six officers from the team travelled to Tamil Nadu to execute the arrest. A reward of Rs 20,000 had been announced for information leading to his capture.

Reports say a mob at the Parasia court attempted to attack him and raised slogans demanding justice. The accused was taken to safety, but the crowd continued shouting slogans, demanding capital punishment for him.

Ranganathan has now been brought to Parasia for further investigation. Authorities suspect he was planning to flee abroad, as his children reportedly reside overseas. Forensic experts are assisting in collecting technical evidence, and post-mortems of the three deceased children have been completed.

The legal community in Madhya Pradesh has taken an unprecedented stand against Ranganathan. In a video statement, a local advocate declared, “All lawyers have decided that no one will defend this