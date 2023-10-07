Coimbatore: Six-year-old boy drowns in water tank on govt school premises

A 6-year-old boy was found dead in a low-lying water tank at Nagarajapuram‘s Corporation Middle School premises in Coimbatore on Friday, October 6. The deceased has been identified as Guganraj, son of Karthik, from Annai Sathya Nagar.

As per reports, Guganraj went outside to play with his friends after school hours on October 6, and did not return home. Later, his family looked for him in the neighbourhood, but he was not found. Meanwhile, a group of Assamese migrant workers who were employed to construct walls and do repair work at the Nagarajapuram school went to fetch water from the tank, where they found Guganraj drowned in water. They rushed him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead.

Guganraj‘s family and relatives staged a protest after the police tried to send his mortal remains for post-mortem, and urged them to take action against those who left the tank open. Perur DSP Rajapandian and Thondamuthur Inspector Lenin Appadurai held a discussion with the family members and later sent Guganraj's body for post-mortem to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The Thondamuthur police registered a case and conducted an inquiry with the migrant workers who worked at the school.

Meanwhile, S Muthusamy, Tamil Nadu Minister for Housing and Urban Development, met with the parents of Guganraj on October 7 and handed a cheque of Rs 50,000 drawn from the Collector's discretionary fund.