Chennai rains: Class 9 girl dies while waiting to collect flood relief at AIADMK camp

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old student died while she and her mother were waiting to collect flood relief material distributed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Thiruvottiyur on Saturday, December 9. The deceased girl has been identified as V Yuvashree (14) from Karunanidhi Nagar in Tondiarpet. Her father Vadivelu is working as a contractual employee in the city’s Corporation. Reports said that the girl died from her injuries in the hospital shortly after.

The distribution drive was conducted on December 9 by AIADMK functionaries when the incident occurred. The event was attended by former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who, according to TNIE, reportedly left before the girl collapsed. A police officer told the newspaper that Yuvashree was waiting on the roadside when she lost consciousness after a seizure and fainted. The girl had fallen face- down and sustained severe injuries on her face. After collapsing, Yuvashree was rushed to Stanley Government Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

In an interview to Sun News, the girl’s mother Sokkkamma said that her daughter had no pre-existing condition that could have caused her death. Sokkamma added, “Her teeth were broken, there were injuries on her neck and cuts on her chin. They told me that my daughter had fainted and died. She does not have any disease.” Neighbours who spoke to the channel also confirmed that she had no pre-existing illness and condemned the AIADMK for not distributing the relief material to houses one after the other instead of asking people to form queues.