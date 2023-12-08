Chennai: PM Modi approves Rs 561 cr. towards Urban Flood mitigation project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, December 7 approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs. 500 crore.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X and said, “Chennai is facing major floods, the third such occurring in the last eight years. We are witnessing more instances of metropolitan cities receiving excessive rainfall, leading to sudden flooding.”

“Guided by a proactive approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes Central assistance of Rs 500 crore.”