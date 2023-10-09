Chennai man shocked after receiving notification of Rs 753 crore transferred to his bank account

Thirty-year-old Mohammad Idris, a resident of Chennai, was beyond shocked when he received a message saying that a whopping Rs 753 crores were transferred to his Kotak Mahindra Bank account. Shortly after the “technical glitch” his account was frozen by bank authorities.

On Saturday, October 7, Idris, who works in a medical shop, made a UPI transfer of Rs 2000 to his friend. Following the transaction, he received an SMS saying that a Rs 7,53,48,35,179.48 crore was deposited in his bank account through a UPI transfer. Idris earns a monthly salary of Rs 15,000.