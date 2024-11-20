Chennai journalist moonlighting as Rapido rider killed in accident

A tragic road accident claimed the life of a media person in Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday, November 20. Pradeep Kumar (39), a cameraperson with 10TV Telugu News, was reportedly hit by a luxury car while he was on his second job as an online bike taxi driver with Rapido at 2 am. The impact of the crash threw Pradeep off the bike. His body was later found by the police around 100 m from the accident spot.

Pradeep, a resident of Pondy Bazaar in Chennai, was hit by a speeding BMW car on National Highway 45. The collision reportedly caused the car’s automatic sensor system to shut down the vehicle. The car’s airbags were also deployed during the collision. The driver then abandoned the car and fled the scene.

The police, who were alerted by commuters, reportedly found Pradeep’s body at a distance. The vehicles involved in the crash were also found.

According to a report published in The Times of India , the car involved in the accident is registered under a private company in Velappanchavadi and was being driven by a man named Murugan.

Police said that Murugan was on his way back from the airport, where he dropped a passenger off, when he lost control of the vehicle. Police are currently searching for the driver. They are yet to reach the car’s owner too.

The Tamil Nadu Media Cameramen Association has extended its condolences to Pradeep’s family, mourning the loss of a valued colleague. He is survived by his wife and a five-year-old daughter.