Chennai Ganesha immersion: Hindu Munnani groups try to defy police orders, cops intervene

More than 800 personnel including officers from the Tamil Nadu police, strike force and commando force, were deployed through the Triplicane high road in Chennai- a religiously sensitive area, where the Ice House mosque is located, during the Ganesha immersion procession on September 24, Sunday. The heightened security measures including barricades and checkpoints were set up after certain Hindu groups including the Hindu Munnani announced that they would take out Ganesha processions through the Triplicane high road. Around 40 Ganesha idols passed through the Triplicane high road peacefully, and were diverted for immersion into the Bay of Bengal through Barathi street.

The Chennai City Police have not allowed the Ganesha procession to pass through the area since 1990 following a communal clash which resulted in the death of two persons. Violence between two communities broke out in 1990 when a Ganesha procession was passing through the road where the mosque is located.

The procession on Sunday began as early as 4 pm. Mild tension prevailed during the procession when a few groups associated with Hindu Munnani stalled the procession and refused to take out the idols through the diverted route, causing a one hour delay. However, the processions were taken out peacefully after the police intervened and held a dialogue with the protesting groups. It is to be noted that as per the state’s guidelines, processions cannot be held around other religious centres or institutions.