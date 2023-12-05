Chennai floods: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal evacuated by fire and rescue teams

Actor Vishnu Vishal, his wife badminton player Jwala Gutta, and actor Aamir Khan who remained stranded in their flood-affected residence in Chennai were rescued by the Fire and Rescue team on Tuesday, December 5.

Earlier in the day, Vishnu Vishal had shared photos of his residence in Karapakkam which had been affected by the floods and made a public appeal for help as there was no electricity, wi-fi or mobile network. The actor said, “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity, no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on the terrace at a particular point do I get some signal. Lets hope I and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over chennai (sic).”