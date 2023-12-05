Chennai floods: Actors Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal evacuated by fire and rescue teams

Actor Vishnu Vishal, his wife badminton player Jwala Gutta, and actor Aamir Khan who remained stranded in their flood-affected residence in Chennai were rescued by the Fire and Rescue team on Tuesday, December 5.
Earlier in the day, Vishnu Vishal had shared photos of his residence in Karapakkam which had been affected by the floods and made a public appeal for help as there was no electricity, wi-fi or mobile network. The actor said, “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in Karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity, no wifi. No phone signal. Nothing. Only on the terrace at a particular point do I get some signal. Lets hope I and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over chennai (sic).”
Shortly after, they were rescued by the Fire and Rescue team using a boat. Only during the rescue it was realised that popular Hindi actor Aamir Khan was also stranded in Vishnu Vishal’s residence.
Appreciating the timely help by officials, Vishnu Vishal wrote, “Thanks to the fire and rescue department for helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”
Responding to actor, Minister TRB Rajaa who has been actively involved in the rescue and rehabilitation measures, expressed his admiration for Aamir Khan for not trying to use his privilege to get out of the crisis and waiting for his turn.
“Thanks for the appreciation Vishnu Vishal and please do thank the gentleman next to you for being such a class human being ! Astounding that he didn't try to pull any strings to be rescued ! Awesome to see him being so grounded and WAITING HIS TURN to be rescued just like any of our fellow citizens. Lessons for those who try to pull strings and drop names !”
“Hats off to people like Thiru Khan for being sensitive to the scale of the issue at hand and patiently await their turn We will continue to stick to our Rescue Schedule,” the Minister wrote.
Chennai has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days triggered by cyclone Michuang. Several parts of the city have been receiving more than 20 cm rainfall between December 2 and 3 which has severely affected transport and mobility. The Chennai airport was closed off till 11 pm on Monday and several trains to and from the city were completely or partially cancelled.
Verified helpline numbers:
Chennai corporation (tree fall/waterlogging) -1913
Electricity - 94987 94987
Metro water and sewage - 044 4567 or 1916
Snake rescue - 044 2220 0335
LPG gas leakage - 1906
Chennai metro rail - 1860425 1515
Blue cross (animal rescue) - bit.ly/bluecross-help
Chennai Cares (on X) - @ChennaiCares
Ambulance - 108
Police - 100
Traffic police - 103
Childline - 1098
Women’s helpline -181