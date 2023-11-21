Chennai cops detain activists, workers protesting against arrest of farmer

40 people including activists, farmers and union leaders, who participated in a protest against the arrest of Arul, a farmer in Tiruvannamalai, were detained by the police on Tuesday, November 21. The protestors, who took part in the demonstration, which took place in Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam demanded that the charges under the Goondas Act against Arul be removed by the state government.
Jayaram Venkatesan, activist and convener of Arappor Iyakkam in Chennai, who participated in the protest told TNM, “Protestors are seeking the release of Arul and the dismissal of Goondas' charges. We condemn the act of pressing the Goondas act against farmers and we are also protesting to drop the forced acquisition of farmlands in Melma for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).”
The protest which took place in Chennai was a part of the which was announced by the Tamil Nadu Anaithu Vivasaya Sangangalin Poratta kuzhu (All Farmer Union’s protesting group). Through protests in all districts of the state, the Tamil Nadu Anaithu Vivasaya Sangangalin Poratta kuzhu is urging Chief Minister MK Stalin to suspend Minister for Public works, Highways & Minor Ports EV Velu, Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police Karthikeyan, and Tiruvannamalai District Collector B Murugesh for not allowing the farmers to exercise their right to protest and for sanctioning charges under the Goondas Act.
Today’s protest will be followed by a mass hunger strike on November 29 in Chennai, the union announced.
It is to be noted that farmers from Cheyyar, Melma, and neighbouring villages have been holding peaceful sit-in protests for over 130 days on their patta land, opposing the acquisition of 3,000 acres. on November 4. Later, seven of them were booked under the Goondas Act but charges against all barring A Arul by the CM on November 17. Further, the court also granted bail on Monday, November 20, to all the farmers but Arul.