Chennai cops detain activists, workers protesting against arrest of farmer

40 people including activists, farmers and union leaders, who participated in a protest against the arrest of Arul, a farmer in Tiruvannamalai, were detained by the police on Tuesday, November 21. The protestors, who took part in the demonstration, which took place in Chennai’s Valluvar Kottam demanded that the charges under the Goondas Act against Arul be removed by the state government.

Jayaram Venkatesan, activist and convener of Arappor Iyakkam in Chennai, who participated in the protest told TNM, “Protestors are seeking the release of Arul and the dismissal of Goondas' charges. We condemn the act of pressing the Goondas act against farmers and we are also protesting to drop the forced acquisition of farmlands in Melma for the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).”