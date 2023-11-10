Chennai conservancy worker killed in road accident on ECR

A woman conservancy worker was killed in a road accident near Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai on the East Coast Road (ECR) in the early hours of Thursday, November 9. The deceased was identified as V Sivakami, a resident of Kannagi Nagar in Chennai. She worked in ward number 180, as a conservancy staff with a private conservancy agency outsourced by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

Earlier in the morning, she was working near the Thiruvanmiyur Regional Transport Office signal. At around 4.30 am, as she finished her work, a car going from Thiruvanmiyur towards the ECR road hit her and she was thrown on the road. Within a few seconds, she was run over by a truck that was on the way to Neelangarai. While the car driver stopped the vehicle, the truck driver did not. She died on the spot and her body was sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem.

The Adyar Traffic Investigation wing has filed a case and arrested the car driver, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ashwant, a resident of Mugalivakkam in Chennai. The police are, however, on the lookout for the truck driver.