Chennai: 29 candidates booked for using bluetooth devices, forging docs to cheat in CBIC exam

A case has been registered against 29 candidates who appeared for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) exam in Chennai, on Saturday, October 14, for cheating in the exam using electronic devices, and impersonation. While one person was caught for impersonating a candidate, the 28 others were caught by invigilators while using bluetooth-enabled earpieces to cheat in the exam. Out of the 29 candidates, who were booked, 26 of them were from Haryana, and three from Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 1,600 candidates had appeared for the exam to fill the posts of canteen workers and attenders in the CBIC on Saturday.
The B1 North Beach police has arrested one person identified as Tulsi Yadav alias Chavan (22), a native of Uttar Pradesh, for appearing in the exam in place of Sarvin (22). Tulsi Yadav was detained by the police. He was booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (forging a document) of the Indian Penal Code.
Police suspect that Tulsi Yadav and Sarvin could be cousins. Sarvin is yet to be detained by the police. Tulsi Yadav has reportedly told the police that Sarvin is not in Tamil Nadu.
The 28 candidates who were caught cheating with bluetooth devices were booked under bailable sections including Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 470 (forgery). “A notice of appearance before the police was issued on Sunday, October 15, to all the 28 candidates to facilitate the investigation. They were all connected on a call with someone who was helping them from outside. This could be an individual or a group,” an official told TNM.
According to reports, the invigilators called up the police after they spotted some of the candidates whispering to themselves. When they frisked the suspected candidates, small bluetooth-enabled earpieces which were fitted to their ears, and transmitters were found.
All the 29 candidates are now barred from appearing for any government examinations in the country, an official said.