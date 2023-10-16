Chennai: 29 candidates booked for using bluetooth devices, forging docs to cheat in CBIC exam

A case has been registered against 29 candidates who appeared for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) exam in Chennai, on Saturday, October 14, for cheating in the exam using electronic devices, and impersonation. While one person was caught for impersonating a candidate, the 28 others were caught by invigilators while using bluetooth-enabled earpieces to cheat in the exam. Out of the 29 candidates, who were booked, 26 of them were from Haryana, and three from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,600 candidates had appeared for the exam to fill the posts of canteen workers and attenders in the CBIC on Saturday.

The B1 North Beach police has arrested one person identified as Tulsi Yadav alias Chavan (22), a native of Uttar Pradesh, for appearing in the exam in place of Sarvin (22). Tulsi Yadav was detained by the police. He was booked under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (forging a document) of the Indian Penal Code.