Body retrieved from 60-feet trench in Chennai’s Velachery after 100 hrs of operation

The body of 21-year-old Naresh was retrieved from the 60 feet trench in a construction site Velachery’s Five Furlong Road. His body was found in the early hours of Friday, December 8 after nearly 100 hours of the rescue operation. Naresh who was asked to work at a petrol bunk next to the construction site on the day of the cyclone is believed to have fallen into the trench on December 4, Monday morning. His family had been waiting by the construction site for the last four days waiting for news on Naresh and are now in the process of formally identifying Naresh. Meanwhile, the rescue team is continuing with the search operation for two more persons who had fallen into the trench–Jayaseelan and an unidentified migrant worker.

Naresh had been shifted to KR Fuels next to the construction site just 10 days ago. Before that, he was working in another petrol bunk in Velachery and was shifted due to shortage of staff. On December 4, even as there was a government holiday declared after the cyclone warning and heavy rains, he was forced to turn up to work at the petrol bunk, his family has alleged. He had been working for three consecutive days, from December 2 to 4, his family said. His body has been sent for post mortem to a government hospital.