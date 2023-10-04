An SC order saying no FIR for abortion up to 24 weeks is helping minor victims of abuse

Suspecting that her minor daughter was sexually assaulted, Amudha* took her to the Tamil Nadu government’s One Stop Crisis Centre in Tirunelveli district in May this year. The child, who had mental health issues, was taken to a primary health centre, where tests confirmed that she was pregnant. “While the child was able to give us some descriptions of the assault, she couldn’t identify the assaulter,” says A Poornima, a member of the district’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and an educator.

Until September 2022 – when Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud rewrote the abortion laws pertaining to minors – the child would have needed the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) to get her pregnancy medically terminated. If the child was unable to speak about the crime or the perpetrator, the police wouldn’t file the FIR, further jeopardising her mental and physical well-being. With the new laws in place, Amudha was able to get her daughter’s pregnancy medically terminated and avoid the physical and mental ordeal of pregnancy and its consequences.

In another similar incident, where filing the FIR would have been a problem, a 13-year-old girl was brought to the CWC when she was 16 weeks pregnant. The mother, running an idli stall, sent her child to a relative’s place during pandemic-induced lockdowns. The mother was aware of a 25-year-old cousin’s sexual interest in the child and even encouraged her daughter to get married and drop out of school.

The cousin and the child were married off, but it was soon reported to the police by the neighbours. The child was brought to the CWC, where her pregnancy of 16 weeks came to light. The child panicked with concern for her future and wanted an abortion. The family was against the idea of filing an FIR for fear of social stigma and legal repercussions. Even the doctors at the primary health centre were not ready to perform an abortion on a child without an FIR from the police – unaware of Justice Chandrachud’s judgement that removed the need for an FIR.

The CWC intervened by getting a consent letter from the girl and went ahead with the abortion without the FIR. This allowed for her quick rehabilitation, and the mother eventually came around to support. The child, who had dropped out of school in Class 9 when the assault happened, was able to finish her public exams in Class 10. “If not for the timely termination of pregnancy, the child would have been trapped in a non-consensual relationship,” says Poornima. “In a country where marital rape is still not criminalised, by delinking abortion with filing an FIR, it gives a chance to girls to at least have a say in wanting to have a baby or not. We have a long way to go, but a society where there is negligible sex education and immense patriarchy, where women bear the brunt of it all, it is a good relief,” she adds.

The Chandrachud judgement

In September 2022, India’s Supreme Court ruled that an FIR from the police is not required for abortions up to 24 weeks, regardless of the woman’s age or marital status. This helped remove one of the many obstacles facing a minor requiring a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) — willing parents who come forward, name the abuser, and get an FIR from the police. Ultimately, she could even be denied timely medical treatment till she completes the full term.

As one of the five state-mandated Child Welfare Committee members for the Tiruvannalamai district, Poornima tells TNM that the Supreme Court order has empowered her work with victims of child sexual abuse.

“As a member dealing with tens of cases every month, I have come to see how the order has helped navigate social stigmas and legal obstacles to prioritise the child’s life, ensuring their educational and personal growth. It gives child victims a chance for timely rehabilitation,” she says.

All pregnant girl children come under the purview of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which requires mandatory reporting and filing of an FIR against the abuser. It is not uncommon for families to be reluctant to file FIR, often causing delays. Before the judgement, many minors were reluctant to come forward to terminate the pregnancy and report abuse, as they feared getting caught in a legal struggle and putting the ‘family’s honour’ at stake. The judgement has paved the way for the minors to move on. The cases still follow mandatory reporting to the Child Helpline and where required, an FIR is filed, followed by an investigation.

Poornima says that the vast majority of the cases attended by the CWC are of children belonging to rural communities. “The child’s circumstance is often complicated by issues of social stigma and the near impossibility of justice when the violator is a family member. In villages and small towns, the tradition of consanguineous marriages, where the girls are betrothed to their mother’s brother, is still quite common. Since early childhood, the girls are conditioned to be okay with eventually having conjugal relationships with their uncles. In such settings, there are times when girls engage in sexual relationships with their uncles (with or without consent), sometimes leading to pregnancies, which result in speedy marriages and the families choosing ‘family honour’ over justice, refusing to file FIRs under POCSO. The girls are driven to marriage,” she explains.