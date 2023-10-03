Tamil Nadu

AIADMK-BJP break up: BJP high command ignored my warning says Dr Krishnasamy

The AIADMK’s exit from the NDA alliance ahead of crucial 2024 polls has stunned the BJP high command in Delhi. According to sources the top leadership of the BJP is upset with Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai over the recent developments and it has also left NDA allies in Tamil Nadu confused. Puthiya Tamilagam founder and president Dr Krishnasamy speaks to TNM’s Senior News Editor Shabbir Ahmed over AIADMK’s exit and the way BJP treats its allies.