After outrage, rental charges for using Chennai Corporation’s football turfs revoked

After outrage over the Greater Chennai Coproration’s (GCC) decision to levy hourly rent from those utilising the corporation run football turfs in Chennai, the decision was revoked on Wednesday, October 30. Although councillors showed resistance , the GCC passed the resolution to charge each player Rs 120 per hour to use the nine corporation-run turfs, at the council meeting on Tuesday, October 29.

GCC Mayor R Priya, in a statement said that the decision to revoke the resolution was made after considering requests from students. “In order to encourage and improve the sporting skills of students and youth, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to allow the continuous use of 9 football artificial grass playgrounds free of charge. I would like to inform you that the corporation will bear the maintenance expenses of these playgrounds,” she said.