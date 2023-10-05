After actor Vishal’s bribery complaint against CBFC officials, CBI files case

Following actor Vishal’s bribery complaint against officials of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, October 5, registered a case against three private persons and unknown others including officials of the Board. The three private persons who have been booked are named Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas, and Rajan M. In his complaint, Vishal had alleged that Merlin Menaga demanded Rs 6.5 lakh to issue a censor certificate for the Hindi version of his latest Tamil film Mark Antony. The money was subsequently deposited into the accounts of Jeeja Ramdas and Rajan.
The CBI, in its press note, said that Merlin Menaga had initially demanded Rs 7 lakh from the actor. However, after negotiations, she settled for Rs 6.54 lakh. Menaga took Rs 20,000 as a “coordinating fee” for facilitating the deal, the CBI added. The investigation agency also said that they carried out searches at four different locations, which reportedly led to the recovery of incriminating documents, and confirmed that a probe is underway.
On September 28, following Mark Antony’s release in Hindi, that he had to pay Rs 6.5 lakh in two installments to officials at the CBFC office in Mumbai to avail a censor certificate. Sharing a video on social media platform X, he requested the intervention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take action against the accused officers. Vishal said that Merlin Menaga was coordinating with him in the deal and that she asked him to pay Rs 3 lakh for watching the film and another Rs 3.5 lakh to certify the film.
The actor also shared the transaction details as evidence for his allegations. While Rs 3 lakh was sent to M Rajan, Rs 3.5 lakh was sent to Jeeja Ramdas. A day after Vishal’s complaint, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had assured action against the accused officials.