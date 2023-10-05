After actor Vishal’s bribery complaint against CBFC officials, CBI files case

Following actor Vishal’s bribery complaint against officials of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in Mumbai, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, October 5, registered a case against three private persons and unknown others including officials of the Board. The three private persons who have been booked are named Merlin Menaga, Jeeja Ramdas, and Rajan M. In his complaint, Vishal had alleged that Merlin Menaga demanded Rs 6.5 lakh to issue a censor certificate for the Hindi version of his latest Tamil film Mark Antony. The money was subsequently deposited into the accounts of Jeeja Ramdas and Rajan.

The CBI, in its press note, said that Merlin Menaga had initially demanded Rs 7 lakh from the actor. However, after negotiations, she settled for Rs 6.54 lakh. Menaga took Rs 20,000 as a “coordinating fee” for facilitating the deal, the CBI added. The investigation agency also said that they carried out searches at four different locations, which reportedly led to the recovery of incriminating documents, and confirmed that a probe is underway.