Adani allegations spark clash between CM Stalin and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss

A question concerning industrialist Gautam Adani, currently facing bribery charges in the US, triggered a heated exchange between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday, November 25. During a brief media interaction after a government event in Chennai, Stalin was asked about allegations that Adani held a secret meeting with DMK leaders. Initially brushing off the query, Stalin later addressed it, stating that the relevant minister had already responded to the allegations involving the Adani Group and Tangedco. “Please do not twist it,” he said.

The News Minute, in its Powertrip newsletter dated July 9, 2024, had broken the story about the said meeting between Adani’s visit to Chennai. The story had indicated that the meeting might pertain to the Tangedco probe or potential plans by the Adani Group to increase investments in Tamil Nadu. However, even at the time, the Chief Minister’s office had denied that any such meeting took place.

When questioned about similar accusations made by PMK founder S Ramadoss, Stalin dismissed them, saying, “He [Ramadoss] has no other work and issues statements daily. We need not respond.”

Reacting sharply to this, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss called Stalin’s remarks “arrogant” and insisted that the CM must clarify whether the alleged meeting with Adani representatives was official or personal. Responding to Stalin’s “no other work” comment, Anbumani retorted, “Stalin may be busy with secret meetings with Adani, but Ramadoss’s sole concern is public welfare and holding the government accountable.” He referenced documents submitted in a US court that reportedly link Tangedco officials to bribes from the Adani Group.

The Adani group is facing heat over a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) investigation in Tamil Nadu on an alleged coal price scam. The story is from 2014 when the group supplied 70,000 metric tons of coal to TANGEDCO. Transparency activists have alleged that substandard coal was sold claiming it is high value and the price was inflated by over three times. Anbumani also reminded Stalin of PMK’s support for the DMK in 2006 when it lacked a majority. He urged Stalin to show “maturity” and “humility” befitting his role and publicly apologize for his remarks against Ramadoss.