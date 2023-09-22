Actor Sai Pallavi says cropping her picture to give fake news is vile

Rubbishing a rumour spread about her, actor Sai Pallavi on Friday, September 22, said that she was disheartened by the “purely vile” campaign. A deliberately cropped image of Sai Pallavi with director Rajkumar Periasamy, taken during the launch of the tentatively titled film SK 21, went viral on the internet, with claims that the actor had secretly married the Rangoon director.
Responding to this, the actor wrote, “Honestly, I don’t care for rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions.”
“When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!”
In the original photo, director Rajkumar Periasamy is seen holding the clapboard. However, certain media outlets cropped out the clapboard to suggest that the director had married Sai Pallavi. The photo was taken during the puja ceremony of SK 21, in which Sai Pallavi is acting opposite Siva Karthikeyan. The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International.
It should be noted that Rajkumar Periasamy is already married.
Sai Pallavi was not the only victim of such rumours, recently there were also speculations about actor Trisha getting married to a Malayali producer. However, the actor, without naming the individuals, called out those behind these rumours.
Taking to X on Thursday, September 21, she wrote on X, “DEAR “YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE AND YOUR TEAM”, “KEEP CALM AND STOP RUMOURING”
CHEERS!” The line ‘keep calm’ is a reference to her upcoming movie Leo with Vijay.
Actor Divya Spandana also fell prey to this disinformation campaign recently, when some news channels irresponsibly claimed that the actor had died.