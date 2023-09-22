Actor Sai Pallavi says cropping her picture to give fake news is vile

Rubbishing a rumour spread about her, actor Sai Pallavi on Friday, September 22, said that she was disheartened by the “purely vile” campaign. A deliberately cropped image of Sai Pallavi with director Rajkumar Periasamy, taken during the launch of the tentatively titled film SK 21, went viral on the internet, with claims that the actor had secretly married the Rangoon director.

Responding to this, the actor wrote, “Honestly, I don’t care for rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up. An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions.”

“When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it’s disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile!”