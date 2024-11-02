Actor-politician Vijay to embark on a statewide tour

Actor and founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Katchi (TVK) party, Vijay, will embark on a statewide tour from December. The tour is set to begin on December 2 in Coimbatore and conclude on December 27 with a major public rally in Tirunelveli.

During this tour, Vijay plans to connect directly with the public across Tamil Nadu, preparing his new political party for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. He announced in a recent public meeting that the party intends to contest all 231 seats in Tamil Nadu’s Assembly.

The Tamil actor launched his political party in February 2024.

According to party insiders, Vijay is set to appoint district-level office bearers and booth committee heads soon. He also plans to recognise and promote leaders who played a key role in organising the successful public rally in Vikravandi, Villupuram district, on October 27, which saw a turnout of over 300,000 people.

Veteran Tamil actor Rajinikanth recently praised Vijay’s successful political entry, calling his first major public meeting well-organised.

Speaking to the media during Diwali festivities outside his Chennai residence, Rajinikanth congratulated Vijay on the success of his debut rally, stating, “He conducted the conference very successfully. My greetings to him.”

However, Rajinikanth refrained from commenting on certain allegations made by TVK leaders during the rally.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars, is the first to enter the political arena on this scale since the late M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), the founder of AIADMK and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

His political debut is anticipated to significantly impact the state’s political landscape.

It is notable that Rajinikanth himself once announced intentions to enter politics, intending to contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

However, he later decided against it, declaring that his fan club, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), would remain a charitable organisation rather than a political party.