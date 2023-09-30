A sudden change in policy has put teachers of Pachaiyappa’s run colleges in a fix

Anitha*, a PhD holder in Computer Science who was a teacher at the C Kandaswami Naidu College of Women in Cuddalore for 14 years, received a bolt from the blue on May 11, when the self-financing college refused her entry to the annual interview for assistant professors. The reason given to her by the administration — the college’s new policy prevents those who did their postgraduate degrees through distance education from applying for teaching positions. Unaware of a change in policy and confident of landing the job like in the previous years, Anitha had made an early morning trip from her home in Cuddalore to Chennai on the day of the interview.

Like Anitha, several other former teachers of colleges run by the Pachaiyappa’s Charitable Trust in Tamil Nadu have alleged that they were prevented from appearing for interviews for the roles of assistant professors in the ongoing academic year.