A sudden change in policy has put teachers of Pachaiyappa’s run colleges in a fix

Anitha*, a PhD holder in Computer Science who was a teacher at the C Kandaswami Naidu College of Women in Cuddalore for 14 years, received a bolt from the blue on May 11, when the self-financing college refused her entry to the annual interview for assistant professors. The reason given to her by the administration — the college’s new policy prevents those who did their postgraduate degrees through distance education from applying for teaching positions. Unaware of a change in policy and confident of landing the job like in the previous years, Anitha had made an early morning trip from her home in Cuddalore to Chennai on the day of the interview. Like Anitha, several other former teachers of colleges run by the Pachaiyappa’s Charitable Trust in Tamil Nadu have alleged that they were prevented from appearing for interviews for the roles of assistant professors in the ongoing academic year. .C Kandaswami Naidu College is one of six self-financing colleges run by the Pachaiyappa’s Trust. The colleges hire teachers every year on contract-basis, which expire after 11 months, at the end of the academic year. Fresh appointments are then made at the beginning of the next academic year. The teachers said that there is no government or court order that disqualifies those who graduated through distance education from taking up teaching roles in colleges. They accused the administration of favouritism while appointing teachers for 2023-24. The aggrieved teachers wrote multiple letters seeking explanations from the Trust’s secretary C Duraikannu. They also wrote to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s cell and approached the district administration and the Directorate of Collegiate Education. However, they are yet to receive any response. In their letter to the Chief Minister’s cell, the teachers alleged that the Trust administration had appointed unqualified persons against the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the rules of the Higher Education Department of the state. They said that the administration rejected qualified candidates: "Without following the UGC guidelines that recommended PhD holders and PG holders who cleared NET/SET for assistant professors posting, the Trust administration appointed PG holders and candidates without adequate experience to teach college students." They urged the state government to intervene in the matter, inquire about the appointments, and take action against the Trust administration. TNM spoke to a few of the teachers including Anitha who were denied the chance to attend the interview. Anitha had been confident of getting the appointment as assistant professor again this year as she had recently completed her PhD. Moreover, she had been a teacher there for 14 years between 2008 and 2022. She had joined the college immediately after she earned her Masters degree through distance education in 2008 from Bharathidasan University in 2008. “I completed my MPhil while I was teaching there. Now, after the completion of PhD, I believed I would get first preference,” she said. On May 11, she arrived in Chennai, where interviews for assistant professors in all six colleges under the Trust were scheduled to be held at 9 am. “Just an hour before the interview, I was asked to leave because I did my post-graduation through distance education. Even though I have completed PhD, they said I was not qualified to be an assistant professor," she recalled. .Prince Gajendra Babu, an educationist and the general secretary of the State Platform for Common School System, said that the UGC has not mentioned PG through distance education as a criterion to reject anyone from becoming assistant professors. “When the candidates complete their PG in UGC-approved universities regardless of whether they did it in a regular or distance education system, no one can reject them. If the administration did not want to hire such candidates they should’ve mentioned it ahead of the interviews,” he said. Additionally, there is no government or court order that states that candidates who secured PG degrees through open universities or distance education are not eligible for teaching positions in colleges. Anitha said that a few former teachers from other colleges under the Trust too were denied participation in the interview. The six colleges under the Trust are Pachaiyappa’s College, Chennai; Kandasamy Naidu College for men in Chennai; Chellammal Womens College, Chennai; Pachaiyappa's College for Men, Kanchipuram; Pachaiyappa's College for Women, Kanchipuram; and C Kandaswami Naidu College for Women, Cuddalore. In the self-finance sector of C Kandasami Naidu College for Women, 37 teachers worked in the last academic year. Among them, 20 were either PhD or SET/NET holders, and 11 had completed MPhil. Despite holding a PhD, MPhil, and a decade of experience, many of them were prevented from appearing for the interview for 2023-24. Kalpana*, another former teacher of the same college, said that the administration used to hire them on the basis of 11-month contracts, which would expire at the end of every academic year. They were then hired afresh in the next academic year. Like Anitha, Kalpana too had joined the college in 2008. She now holds a PhD and has served the college for 14 years, but still received no assurance of job security from the Trust..“As we had been treated as temporary staff at the college, our experience was not considered valid in the interviews. Even PhD holders had to start with a salary as low as Rs 15,000 per month,” she shared her plight, adding that they received no employee benefits apart from the Employees State Insurance (ESI) for a medical emergency. Having rejected the former teachers who completed PG through distance education, the Trust appointed Masters degree holders as assistant professors in the ongoing academic year. "How could someone without experience take classes for both UG and PG courses?" one of the former teachers asked. Responding to the allegations, Duraikannu, the Trust secretary, said, "We stopped hiring candidates who did their PG through distance education as they were neither suitable nor qualified. It was a policy decision made by the Trust.” On being asked whether the policy was made public, he told TNM that it had not been as it was “not necessary”. When asked about the grounds on which the administration hired candidates who completed PG, he said that they were hired to teach undergraduate students for three to six months. "Those who were hired for such postings completed their PG through regular colleges with first class marks," he said. “We are getting fees from students, so what is wrong in hiring qualified teachers to teach them?” he asked. According to a source from the Higher Education Department, there should be a mechanism to bring the self-financing colleges under the purview of the Department. “The self-financing colleges need government support in the initial stages to get approvals. After that, there is no role for the government to play even when rules are being violated, like in this case. The government should amend the laws to help such teachers,” the source said. The most the Department can currently do is to send a notification seeking the Trust’s response, the source added. *Names changed to protect identity.