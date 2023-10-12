Men's ODI World Cup: Rohit Sharma ton to Jasprit Bumrah spell, four talking points from India's emphatic win over Afghanistan

Indian cricket team's dominance in home conditions at the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 was once again at show as they steamrolled Afghanistan by eight wickets with 90 balls to spare while chasing an average total of 273 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

The victory saw many highlight moments, including an ODI innings masterclass by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, as India added back-to-back wins in their first two games of the World Cup. The Men in Blue have now set themselves up well for the mega clash against Pakistan on October 14.

545 runs is now the highest match aggregate total including India and Afghanistan in ODIs.

IANS take a look at five talking points from the match

Rohit Sharma's record-breaking show

There's no stopping Rohit Sharma when the man is in the mood and Afghanistanis learned that the hard way as the Indian captain bludgeoned an 84-ball 131, laced with 16 fours and five sixes, to take away any hope their rivals had of winning the match despite putting up a target that looked decent but was never enough.

The 35-year-old batter rolled back years with his array of shots on a day when he breached multiple milestones, including the joint-fastest to 1000 runs in ODI World Cup history while scoring the fastest century (63 balls) by an Indian at the showpiece event, which first began in 1975.

Rohit Sharma also placed himself as the record holder of the most centuries in WC, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's mark of six tons. He also surpassed Chris Gayle as the man to hit the most sixes in the ODI format as he left behind the Trinidadian's record of 553 maximums.

The innings came as a relief for the fans of the Indian team as the captain got out for a duck in the first game while Shubman Gill remains uncertain for the match against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah spell

Jasprit Bumrah has placed himself in the run for the most wickets at the ICC World Cup 2023 as the bowler has now picked six wickets in two games. After taking two wickets in the opening match against Australia, the pacer picked a 4-39 as his best bowling show in the 50-over World Cup.

Bumrah, who went through a long and multiple injury lay-off before making a comeback right before the World Cup at the Asia Cup. The pacer didn't take much time to settle in and has grown from strength to strength with 14 wickets in seven games. Since his return, he is also the joint-highest wicket-taker for India, sharing the spot with Kuldeep Yadav.