Asia Cup: Win against India is huge for Bangladesh ahead of the World Cup, says Hathurusingha

While being delighted over the depth in the squad, Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said winning over India by six runs to end their Asia Cup campaign on a high was huge for his team ahead of next month’s Men’s ODI World Cup.

After captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy hit fifties before the lower-order batters stepped up by making 87 runs collectively in carrying Bangladesh to 265/8, Tanzim Hasan Sakib took 2/32 on debut while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets before the four-man spin attack relied on turn and bounce from the pitch to bowl out India for 259.

"This win against India is huge for us going into a tournament like the World Cup. It gives us a lot of confidence, especially considering what happened in this tournament. We had a really good run up to the Asia Cup, but, to be honest, we struggled to put forth a collective effort."

"As I said before, I'm not making excuses, but we played in different conditions like Kandy and Lahore, then returned to play on this wicket. At crucial times, we faced injuries and fitness issues."

"The pleasant thing for me is seeing the depth of our other players and giving a chance to three guys to showcase their talent. We're thinking of the World Cup selection, and it provides us a great depth for selecting the 15 players," Hathurusingha was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz in the press conference.