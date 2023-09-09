Asia Cup: India need to prepare for good length deliveries coming from Shaheen Afridi, says Manjrekar

With India-Pakistan Asia Cup Super Four clash happening in Colombo on Sunday, focus will be on how the Indian batters will counter Pakistan’s pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afridi emerged as the stand-out bowler for Pakistan by taking 4-35 in skittling India for 266 in the Asia Cup Group A match at Pallekele last week. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar spoke on how the Indian top order should prepare themselves to face Afridi in the upcoming highly-anticipated clash.

"Actually, the match between India and Pakistan was a very interesting clash between Shaheen Afridi versus India’s 1, 2, and 3. Gill, Rohit, and Virat. The opening phase had two spells; in the first spell before the rain had come, he was bowling typical Shaheen Afridi kind of deliveries. He was bowling further up the pitch, trying to get the ball to swing inwards, and that length was being played very well by Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma," said Manjrekar to Star Sports.

Though he tested openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, Shaheen got success after the first rain interruption in India’s innings. Shaheen found some movement to beat Rohit twice and finally got his man when the left-arm pacer got one to nip back in and hit the top of the right-handed batter’s off-stump through the gate.

In his next over, Shaheen cramped Virat Kohli for room on an attempted punch, to which the right-handed batter could only chop on to his stumps. It also made Shaheen the first bowler in international cricket to get Rohit and Kohli out via “bowled” mode of dismissal in a ODI match in his electrifying opening spell.