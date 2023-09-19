Exclusive: The Chandrababu Naidu case files

When N Chandrababu Naidu was in his late forties, he was hailed not as the CM but the ‘CEO’ of Andhra Pradesh, for removing what was called the ‘red tape’ of India’s bureaucracy to promote industry. It was during his stint as Chief Minister that terms such as ‘fast-track project’ and ‘single window clearance’ became part of the country’s urban business lexicon. Three decades later, his ‘fast-track’ style of working appears to have landed the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief in jail.

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has jumped into an ongoing probe by central agencies – focussed on a Rs 241 crore alleged fake invoicing scam involving a clutch of private companies – to say that Naidu was the mastermind of the whole operation when he was the CM between 2014-2019. TDP cadre broke into protests on September 9, when the 73-year-old leader was arrested by the state CID and remanded in the Rajahmundry Central Jail as prisoner number 7691.

The trail of papers in the case show that investigating agencies believe there was a complex web of private companies siphoning off government funds worth crores of rupees. Here’s a deep dive into the alleged scam, the CID’s case, Naidu’s defence, and the unanswered questions.