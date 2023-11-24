Swathi Muthina Male Haniye review: Raj B Shetty helms a film he can be proud of

Manu is an interesting character. He looks like a new-age man who is seemingly happy with how Prerna handles her work. He also finds happiness in that she is ‘dignified’ about Sagar’s dalliances and ‘handles’ it well. Aarti, on the other hand, can see through Prerna’s pain and joylessness. Much later, there’s a scene where Prerna shows Manu just what he is, when she speaks some plain truths.

Prerna begins smiling under Aniket’s gaze. She sees herself anew. And Aniket is the kind of man who startles her with the simplest, but also the most personal, questions: can I touch your saree, can I feel it? Prerna is unused to these tender moments of intimacy in her marriage. When Aniket looks at her, she’s usually bathed in light — for she is indeed the light he sees from his very dark space.

Editor-cinematographer Praveen Shriyan, Raj’s frequent collaborator, gifts the film both light and sombreness. Everyone’s seen the happy, pretty side of the Nilgiris, where the film was shot. Praveen shows what the hills can also feel like — dark and brooding and where time almost stops still, but for the fleeting ray of sunshine sharp enough to burn your skin. He edits the film that way too — with a certain tenderness, where time moves at a pace slower than usual.

Composer Midhun Mukundan, another Raj collaborator, lends the movie a gentle background score that celebrates pauses and silences. “Mellage” is the kind of number that soothes wounded hearts.

While Raj has given us several mass cinema moments in Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana and Toby, in Swathi Muthina Male Haniye, he delves deep to create a universe with very few people, a lot of silence, and some conversation. It is brave to release a 100-minute film, without being tempted to stretch it to fit an accepted idea of what works in cinema. This is a film he can be proud of.