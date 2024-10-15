Why a Karnataka BJP leader can breathe easy & TN govt’s flood plans | Powertrip #75

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK. This week we tell you why the Congress government in Karnataka has nothing to rejoice over a probe into irregularities in drug procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic by the previous BJP government. The Congress candidate for the Palakkad Assembly bye-poll seems to have been finalised with Shafi Parambil’s backing, in spite of murmurs against it from senior leaders. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi is heading the monsoon preparedness efforts, as the government looks to move away from the bad rap it got for mismanaging the previous year’s rains..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Relief for former Karnataka Health Minister SudhakarThe much-awaited probe report by retired Karnataka High Court Justice John Michael Cunha into irregularities in drug procurement during the COVID-19 pandemic has turned out to be a bit of a dud for the Congress, while offering significant relief for BJP leader Sudhakar, who was the Health Minister at the time. Sources in the government say Sudhakar had been seeking updates on the findings from various people, but from what we know there appears to be no immediate cause for concern. The report does not name the minister or any key officials.A section of the Congress is upset that two ministers who are believed to have benefited from pandemic-related contracts were not named. Justice Cunha reportedly informed the government that he did not receive documents that implicated anyone. However, a Congress Minister noted that while this is only a preliminary report, it clearly highlights procedural lapses, exorbitant rates, and contracts issued without due diligence. “This is enough to establish corruption. A further investigation is needed to pinpoint those responsible,” the Minister said, cautioning the BJP not to be too relieved just yet.For now, the government has formed a committee to review Cunha’s report, leaving Sudhakar with no immediate worries..Rahul Mamkootathil for Palakkad bye-poll?In the July 2 edition of Powertrip, we reported that Kerala Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil was the frontrunner for the Palakkad Assembly bye-poll. The seat fell vacant after Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil won the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat. As predicted, Shafi has now backed Rahul, along with the Congress, KSU, and Youth Congress block presidents in the area. However, some senior Congress leaders have expressed to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) their preference for K Muraleedharan, a senior leader.Both Rahul and Muraleedharan are not from Palakkad, but the senior leaders argue that retaining the seat will require a chunk of Left voters. With the BJP being a strong force in Palakkad, religious mobilisation could benefit the party. These leaders have told the KPCC that Rahul’s harsh criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan might alienate Left voters and therefore Muraleedharan would be a preferred moderate choice. Shafi is said to have dismissed this concern, stating that it’s unreasonable to expect a Congressman to hold back criticism of the CM.Ultimately, with Shafi’s support, it seems Rahul is set to move forward as the Congress candidate..Chennai rains: All eyes on Udhayanidhi It is that time of year when politicians from the ruling party in Tamil Nadu are on edge. Yes, handling the Northeast monsoon has been one of the major challenges for the state government, especially after facing backlash for mismanaging the floods in December 2023.This time, a clear plan has been devised by the government. Private weather enthusiasts and bloggers have been engaged in planning and execution. With the help of weather bloggers, area-wise alerts have been issued to officials on the ground. Newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi has been particularly focused on monsoon preparedness. A source in the Tamil Nadu government told TNM that a team has been working behind the scenes to provide suggestions and set up a network of volunteers to assist in managing tough situations.A detailed study was conducted to analyse what went wrong last year, and necessary arrangements have been made to address those mistakes. The focus is primarily on the elderly, pregnant women, children, and those staying in PG hostels. Instructions have been given to all concerned departments to ensure that these vulnerable groups are taken to safer locations.In December 2023, no MPs, MLAs, councillors or local party functionaries stepped up to participate in the rescue and relief efforts. This time, specific instructions have been given to party members to adopt a ‘boots on the ground’ strategy.The big issue is that local bodies were preparing for the onset of the Northeast monsoon in December. Now that it has arrived early in October, stormwater drain (SWD) projects are still incomplete in many areas and missing links have yet to be connected in at least eight major zones. Additionally, ongoing metro rail work in the city has hampered streamlining and construction of SWDs. This is one reason why extra emphasis is being placed on precautionary measures.Officials are keeping their fingers crossed, and will need to stay vigilant through December. Authorities hope that the rainfall remains within manageable levels. 