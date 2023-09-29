The alliance before I.N.D.I.A.

Welcome to Powertrip - an exclusive newsletter for TNM subscribers. This week, we look at an alliance that never was, Sasikala's next move, and a long list of grievances that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received in TN. To read this newsletter, subscribe to TNM now. .Inside Track: Exclusive stories for your eyes only.A reunion of the Janata Parivar that never happened.In January 2023, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United chief Nitish Kumar made a pitch to reunite the erstwhile Janata Parivar parties. He called a meeting with leaders from four parties – Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular), Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal. A source tells us that over the next few months, several meetings were held between the leaders and the intent was to contest at least 199 seats across six states as a single, united front.Nitish had suggested that they take it a step ahead: merge the parties and call it United Janata Dal and also seek a new party symbol – a Chakra (wheel). With elections in Karnataka in the offing, Deve Gowda was not keen on this move and suggested that they wait before taking it a notch higher.But Congress’s thumping win in Karnataka changed things drastically. Congress, riding high on their victory, wanted to bring together a large alliance to take on Modi, and Nitish Kumar was tasked with helming it. Along with heads of 20 other parties, Deve Gowda too was invited to be a part of this alliance, but at the insistence of Congress leaders from Karnataka, he was uninvited to the meeting. That, needless to say, did not go well with the grand old patriarch of the Janata party. And with that ended the dream of Janata reunited..Time for a Sasikala re-entry?.The AIADMK-BJP split has finally happened. Whether the two parties will strike a compromise and come back together before the 2024 elections is anybody’s guess. However, there is one player looking to come back into the game — VK Sasikala. We have learnt that though Edappadi Palaniswami has not reached out yet, Sasikala expects he will call for a reconciliation soon. And if and when he does, she will return to the party without too many conditions. Sasikala is not against working with the BJP either..Nirmala gets a list of complaints from TN leaders.Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Chennai this week, and a long line of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders met her with one single demand – to bring AIADMK back into the alliance, whatever it takes. Armed with complaints against state president K Annamalai, the BJP leaders have asked for a central observer to hold talks with the AIADMK. They have accused the central leadership of not taking complaints against Annamalai seriously, leading to this break up.In Tamil Nadu, the BJP still needs the AIADMK during elections. Other NDA allies from the state like Puthiya Tamilagam and Tamil Maanila Congress are also on board only because of AIADMK. The BJP functionaries categorically told Nirmala Sitharaman that without the AIADMK, they cannot contest 2024 elections in Tamil Nadu seriously. One BJP leader told us that they believe how the BJP performs in the Assembly elections to be held in November and December in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana will determine the AIADMK’s stand. “If we win in these states, AIADMK will come back to the NDA. But if we don’t, they will put up their price.”For now, Edappadi Palaniswami has refused to even entertain a dialogue with Annamalai. On the other hand, sacking Annamalai becomes a huge prestige issue for the BJP. An uncomfortable predicament..Zero Hour: An important story of public interest.As the government failed Manipur, once peace-loving people picked up weapons, fought & died.Tanushree Pandey writes in Article 14: The Manipur government’s failure to end the ethnic violence has caused ordinary Meitei and Kuki—a poet, a university student, an ironsmith—to pick up arms and die because they felt they had to defend their people. They leave behind devastated and grief-stricken families, who said their loved ones had no choice because they could not depend on the State to save them..Powermoves: Top 5 political stories.Two Cauvery bandhs in a week in Karnataka: How a split between groups led to thisA young Muslim woman leader is being forced to answer for the JD(S)-BJP allianceAIADMK-BJP alliance break: Here’s what happened at the high level meetingCID names Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh as accused in Amaravati Ring Road caseTelangana polls: Congress looking to score a win over AIMIM in Hyderabad