Some INDIA leaders unhappy with TV anchors boycott

Welcome to Powertrip, a newsletter exclusively curated for TNM Subscribers. In this issue, we talk about the boycott of TV anchors, YSRCP, IPAC and Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, and why Deve Gowda matters to PM Modi. To read Powertrip every week, subscribe to TNM now..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only..Not all INDIA bloc leaders happy with boycott of TV anchors.The INDIA alliance’s decision to boycott 14 anchors across nine TV news channels hasn’t gone down well with all leaders in the front. A few leaders TNM spoke to say there was no need to make the list public because for starters, this is only going to give news anchors and the BJP a stick to beat them with. This was apparent when BJP President JP Nadda was quick to get on a moral high horse, comparing the INDIA bloc’s ‘list’ with the Nazis. The leaders also point out that the ‘list’ was also giving too much prominence to some anchors, making them look like martyrs.Another INDIA bloc leader TNM spoke to says there could have been a ‘silent’ boycott, as has been happening for years. Several political leaders and activists boycott certain media houses. “Why make a list and then make it public?” one leader questioned. Another leader TNM spoke to says he won’t abide by the boycott list and would go on these channels if he wants to.Those who are unhappy with the list say that it was the Congress that pushed for the boycott, with certain leaders in the party campaigning for it. Sources say the list was the personal agenda of these Congress leaders because some anchors constantly target the Gandhis.The question for those in the INDIA alliance is how to ensure that everyone does not go on air with this select list of anchors.What is your opinion about the anchor boycott call? Mail us at: dhanyarajendran@thenewsminute.com.YSRCP and IPAC no longer nervous.When the Andhra CID decided to arrest TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, there was some nervousness in the YSRCP camp and in IPAC, the political strategy company working with the party. Would the arrest lead to massive protests? Would the court not grant remand? IPAC’s evaluation is that protests have been minimal and the court accepting the remand report has strengthened their position.But the YSRCP believes that Naidu’s son Nara Lakesh announcing an alliance with Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan has exposed just how weak the TDP is. “This should have been their trump card, it should not have been used till three months before the election. A bad political strategy,” one IPAC member said.IPAC’s assessment is also that to get Pawan to agree to do the press meet, TDP would have conceded at least five more seats to Jana Sena.But what if the High Court or Supreme Court says that the case is weak? IPAC says that this will no longer harm Jagan. Now, this of course remains to be seen..Why Deve Gowda matters to PM Modi.The announcement of the JD(S)-BJP alliance has set off a flurry of political analyses – what impact would it have in Karnataka; will the national party eventually eat into the regional party’s voter base; will it upset the Congress’ political calculations, and more. But TNM has learnt from sources that the pact between the JD(S) and the BJP has not been made keeping just Karnataka in mind.It is former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda who is important for the BJP and PM Narendra Modi. Sources tell TNM that the former PM is in touch with at least two leaders from the INDIA bloc – West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar. Deve Gowda has been advising the two leaders for some time now.The BJP hopes that when the time is right, Deve Gowda will be instrumental in pushing the two leaders to quit the INDIA alliance. If Mamata and Nitish exit the alliance, it will not just weaken the opposition bloc but perhaps even cause it to fall, hopes the BJP..Zero HourA political story of public importance.‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements.PowermovesTop 5 political stories.1. A Malaichamy: The man who envisioned a Dalit political front in Tamil Nadu2. Who is Chaitra Kundapura? Right-winger held for cheating businessman promising BJP ticket3. Karnataka govt makes framework for ‘fact-check’ unit, media orgs may face legal action4. Congress alleges BRS MLAs are demanding voter ID for Dalit Bandhu scheme5. Jaya, Karunanidhi, Yediyurappa: A history of former CMs arrested in India