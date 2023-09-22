Powertrip

Some INDIA leaders unhappy with TV anchors boycott

INDIA alliance
INDIA alliance
Written by :
Dhanya RajendranShabbir AhmedPooja Prasanna

Welcome to Powertrip, a newsletter exclusively curated for TNM Subscribers. In this issue, we talk about the boycott of TV anchors, YSRCP, IPAC and Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, and why Deve Gowda matters to PM Modi. To read Powertrip every week, subscribe to TNM now.

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com