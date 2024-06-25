Pinarayi’s challenges, Vijay’s controversies | Powertrip

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we give you the inside scoop from four southern states.

In Kerala, it’s 79-year-old Pinarayi Vijayan’s future that’s become an issue that the CPI(M) isn’t sure how to deal with. Many don’t like him, some like him too much, but the talk is definitely on what next. Will there be a mini revolution, err, reorganisation in the party? Read on.

In Karnataka, more cases of sexual violence are tumbling out. And again, it is powerful politicians who are the alleged perpetrators. But there were delays in filing the FIR. What caused the delay? How did the Karnataka CMO react? Read to find out.

YSRCP meanwhile is wondering whether its media strategies are efficient enough. Following embarrassing defeats in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Jagan’s party wants to control the storytelling.

In Tamil Nadu, actor Vijay’s political moves have ruffled quite a few feathers in the DMK’s ecosystem and caught political attention.