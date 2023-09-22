Nara Lokesh not hiding out in Delhi: TDP

Welcome to Powertrip, a newsletter exclusively curated for TNM Subscribers. In this issue, we talk about what Nara Lokesh is doing in Delhi, why Suresh Gopi is upset about being nominated as the president of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), and the BJP-AIADMK split in Tamil Nadu. To read Powertrip every week, subscribe to TNM now..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only..TDP says Nara Lokesh isn’t hiding out in DelhiTDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has been camped in New Delhi for over a week. The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh is accusing Lokesh of hiding out in the national capital as he fears arrest in the Fibernet case.But TDP sources told TNM that Lokesh is neither hiding nor is he scared of being arrested. Even if both Lokesh and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu are in jail, the party will still function under their guidance, they claimed. The Andhra opposition party pointed out that there are others who can lead the party in the event of Lokesh’s arrest, including the state president K Atchannaidu. “When Jagan went to jail for 16 months, who ran his party? Lokesh’s arrest will not weaken us,” said a source in the TDP.So what is Lokesh doing in Delhi? The TDP leader has been busy meeting political leaders, including Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, BSP MPs Kunwar Danish Ali and Ritesh Pandey, and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde. He has also been holding discussions with the legal team that is involved in his father Chandrababu Naidu’s case. In fact, TDP sources said that Lokesh’s Delhi visit has helped the party consolidate opinion in favour of Naidu. The TDP believes that the YSRCP will not stop with one arrest, and is prepared for any eventuality.Suresh Gopi upset over film institute nominationMalayalam actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi was nominated as president of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata. But the former Rajya Sabha MP is far from pleased. TNM has learnt that the actor is upset as he had wanted to be made Union Minister and had conveyed this to the BJP top leadership.Suresh Gopi, however, isn’t particularly popular with the RSS and a few leaders of the BJP in Kerala, who have been spreading rumours that if the actor takes up the post at SRFTI, he cannot contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, BJP’s national leadership has made it clear to Suresh Gopi that the Rajya Sabha ticket was a one-time opportunity and if he wants to be made minister in the Modi cabinet, he has to prove his worth and contest the Lok Sabha election.The actor is said to be in a fix. While he plans to contest from Thrissur, if he takes up the position in Kolkata he won’t have enough time to campaign for the polls. He has been working on the ground in Thrissur, but could the local RSS and BJP play spoilsport?BJP want 15 seats in TN, AIADMK won’t give inFollowing AIADMK leader D Jayakumar’s surprise announcement calling off the alliance with the BJP, leaders of both parties have been directed by their respective high commands not to comment on the matter.While BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai’s comments were the trigger for AIADMK to call off the alliance, the underlying issue is that the national party is demanding more seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is demanding 15 seats and has told the AIADMK that it will rope in parties like Puthiya Tamilagam (PT), Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), and the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK). The BJP plans to divide its share of seats among these smaller outfits and ask them to contest under the lotus symbol. The national party has also asked for constituencies including Coimbatore, Vellore, Arani, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kallakurichi, and South Chennai.AIADMK says it has refused BJP’s demands. The Dravidian party is only willing to give 7-9 seats to the BJP, pointing out that in 2019 the national party had contested only in 5 seats as part of the alliance. The AIADMK is also unwilling to allow parties like PT, TMC, and IJK to contest on the BJP’s symbol because it does not want the national party’s vote share to go up in the state. AIADMK wants the smaller parties to contest on its two leaves symbol instead. The party has also rejected the seats that the BJP wants to contest from..Zero HourA political story of public importance.Political reservations for women are the best strategy for long-term changeSustained improvement requires changing embedded norms. Political reservations for women are the best strategy for long-term change

Sustained improvement requires changing embedded norms. Evidence from panchayats shows that women's quotas do this effectively, says economist Rohini Pande.