Powertrip

Nara Lokesh not hiding out in Delhi: TDP

Nara Lokesh
Nara Lokesh
Written by :
Dhanya RajendranShabbir AhmedPooja Prasanna

Welcome to Powertrip, a newsletter exclusively curated for TNM Subscribers. In this issue, we talk about what Nara Lokesh is doing in Delhi, why Suresh Gopi is upset about being nominated as the president of the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), and the BJP-AIADMK split in Tamil Nadu. To read Powertrip every week, subscribe to TNM now.

Loading content, please wait...

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com