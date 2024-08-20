Kerala govt wanted Hema Committee report hidden & why DMK allies are confused, upset

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we look into the probable reasons why the Kerala government was not keen on releasing the Hema Committee report on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. With coalition politics keeping the Union BJP government from implementing key Hindutva agendas, the RSS has its own plans to make PM Modi toe its line. In Tamil Nadu, there are tremors of a political fallout after the new-found camaraderie between the DMK and BJP.