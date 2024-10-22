How did HDK find out about Lokayukta probe & Vijay hires Dubai agency | Powertrip #76

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this week’s edition, the big news is how JD(S) leader and Union Agriculture Minister HD Kumaraswamy found out about the Lokayukta investigation against him. Ahead of the Maharashtra elections next month, the growing Maratha agitation is a cause for concern for the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. In the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case, the politician’s lawyers have shifted their stance, which the Special Investigation Team considers a major win. And why a Dubai firm has been signed for Vijay’s political party’s first state-level conference later this month..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Who leaked documents to Kumaraswamy?A big scandal is brewing in Karnataka. Was information leaked to JD(S) leader and Union Agriculture Minister HD Kumaraswamy about an investigation by the Lokayukta against him? The Minister held a press meet on the investigation after the Lokayukta shared the report with Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot. We have learnt that the Governor has pointed fingers at the Lokayukta, but the Lokayukta is not taking it quietly and has vehemently rejected the allegation.We will publish a longer story on this as soon as we have more information. If the Governor’s office indeed leaked documents to a political ally, it would reflect poorly on the office’s integrity..Congress’s Maharashtra woesAfter its disappointing performance in the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress is feeling the pressure as the Maharashtra elections loom. It was riding high after the Lok Sabha results, having won 13 seats in the state, but now the party is being forced to rethink its game plan.Inside sources say the Congress is pushing for over 100 tickets—45 of those just in the Vidarbha region and a handful (around 4-5) in Mumbai. Its ally, Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s (UBT) camp, seems flexible on the ticket numbers, but they’re firm about one thing: they want Uddhav Thackeray as the CM face. However, one Congress leader who’s not budging is Nana Patole, who remains adamant about being projected as the CM face for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).But the alliance is facing a much bigger challenge—the growing Maratha agitation. Traditionally, the MVA relied on support from Maratha, Muslim, and Dalit communities, but with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange announcing plans to field candidates from the Maratha Kranti Morcha, it’s a major threat to the alliance in key constituencies. If that movement gains traction, it could deal a serious blow to the MVA’s electoral hopes..SIT elated over Prajwal Revanna claim in courtThe Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the rape cases against JD(S) politician Prajwal Revanna is pleased. The Karnataka High Court on October 21 refused to grant bail to Prajwal. But the SIT’s elation is not just because of the denial of bail; instead, their optimism stems from the stance taken by Prajwal’s legal team in court.Senior counsel Prabhuling Navadgi had argued that no rape was committed, and that the acts, if they occurred, were consensual. This shift, from initially denying the existence of incriminating videos to now claiming consent, is seen by the SIT as a significant win. The team attributes this change to the forensic evidence, including voice matches, that it presented. The SIT is now going to urge the government to expedite the trial for all three cases, stressing that the safety of the women and their families, currently shielded from intimidation and bribery attempts, cannot be ensured in the long term..Dubai firm roped in for Vijay’s securityAfter the air show fiasco in Chennai, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s big event, his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) first state-level conference on October 27, is giving Tamil Nadu police the jitters.TVK is not willing to take any chances when it comes to crowd management and security. A firm from Dubai, experienced in handling VVIP security, has been roped in to ensure Vijay’s safety.Even as arrangements are in full swing, the police are carrying out an assessment and have reached out to TVK functionaries for approximate crowd numbers. So far, TVK has been unable to provide them an estimate. However, the police estimate that there will be at least three to five lakh attendees. The police expect Vijay's conference to be larger than recent DMK and AIADMK conferences..Zero HourA political story of public importance.Justice Chandrachud Should Not Blame God for His Own Awful Ayodhya Judgment.Hindutva politicians who are thrilled with the CJI's candour would be the first to yell 'bias!' if – in a bitter dispute between a Muslim and a Hindu litigant – a Muslim judge who delivers a verdict that favours the Muslim says the 'solution' came to him from Allah!