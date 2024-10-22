How did HDK find out about Lokayukta probe & Vijay hires Dubai agency | Powertrip #76

Welcome to this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, and Pooja Prasanna. In this week’s edition, the big news is how JD(S) leader and Union Agriculture Minister HD Kumaraswamy found out about the Lokayukta investigation against him. Ahead of the Maharashtra elections next month, the growing Maratha agitation is a cause for concern for the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. In the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case, the politician’s lawyers have shifted their stance, which the Special Investigation Team considers a major win. And why a Dubai firm has been signed for Vijay’s political party’s first state-level conference later this month.