Has Siddaramaiah’s resignation become inevitable? PowerTrip #73

Has Siddaramaiah's position become untenable?A section of Congress leaders we spoke to said that the party is looking at the option of Siddaramaiah resigning by the end of October. The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land controversy has escalated and with Siddaramaiah receiving no relief from the High Court, his position appears increasingly untenable. One source noted that the letter from Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathy, surrendering her plots to MUDA came too late, potentially providing more ammunition to the BJP.For context, Parvathy was allotted 14 plots, which are at the centre of the controversy, with allegations that the allotments were illegal. Although senior party members and the high command urged Siddaramaiah to surrender the land in June when the controversy first emerged, he delayed the decision.“He should have surrendered it back then. His second opportunity came when activists petitioned the Governor for sanction to prosecute. The CM should have surrendered the land, handed over the investigation to the Lokayukta, and shown that he is above suspicion. The wife’s letter has come too late,” a source remarked.Many within the party are also blaming some of Siddaramaiah’s advisors, including Byrathi Suresh, the Minister for Urban Development, for offering poor advice.So will Siddaramaiah be forced to resign? Powertrip will keep you ahead. Meanwhile, in a curious turn of events, right-wing lawyer NP Amrutesh and Siddaramaiah find themselves on the same side. Amrutesh, who has previously represented Hindu organisations like the Sri Rama Sene, has filed a petition calling for an investigation into the financial backgrounds of three activists—TJ Abraham, Snehamayi Krishna, and Pradeepkumar—who approached the Governor with a complaint against Siddaramaiah.In his complaint to the CID, Amrutesh questioned how these activists could afford top lawyers, who charge lakhs per appearance.We have learnt that the petitioner suspects that one of the complainants is a proxy for BJP leaders and was paid to go after Siddaramaiah. Amrutesh also suspects that over Rs 4 crore have been spent so far on legal fees, travel, accommodation, and payments for the lawyer’s researchers and junior staff.But why does that bother Amrutesh, you may ask. That’s because he has a problem with the BJP leader who is supposedly funding the activist. Enemy’s enemy is a friend and all that..Revanth determined to go ahead with Musi planThe Telangana government is facing significant pressure as protests mount over its plan to develop the Musi river. There is widespread concern that the government will embark on a demolition spree, given that thousands of buildings have encroached upon the river over the years. Both the BRS and the BJP have taken to the streets, rallying support and accusing the Congress government of imposing a ‘bulldozer raj’.However, sources indicate that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is determined to push ahead with the Musi project. He reportedly told his team that there would be intense pressure once the project is announced but believes that he has enough time to execute it and allow public anger to subside before the next election. A source close to Revanth described his decision as “the kind of bravery that other CMs wouldn’t dare to show,” and noted that Revanth sees the opposition as coming mainly from politicians, bureaucrats, and real estate groups.While Revanth may view the project as righteous, the real question is how many ordinary people will be affected by it..CPI(M) prepares to hit back at PV AnwarThe CPI(M) is planning to retaliate in a big way against dissident MLA PV Anwar and repudiate his allegations against the Chief Minister, according to sources in the party. The police have been asked to book Anwar in any complaint against him without even a preliminary investigation. Two cases have been registered against him so far, including one on phone tapping. They are also planning to turn the heat on him in the case related to the murder of a Youth League activist in 1995, in which he was one of the accused. In Kozhikode, where Anwar owns a resort-cum-theme park, the panchayat has floated tenders again to demolish structures obstructing the flow of a stream based on the directions of the High Court and the district collector. They will also be attacking his finances and business interests, allegedly gold trade outside India. Then there are plans to cut down support for him from Muslim outfits..Not everyone’s happy in VCKThe Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), an ally of the DMK in Tamil Nadu, is gearing up for its mega rally demanding liquor prohibition in the state on October 2. However, the lead-up to the event has revealed some dissatisfaction within the party. Many second-rung leaders are reportedly unhappy with party chief Thirumavalavan for giving undue importance to Aadhav Arjuna, the party’s deputy general secretary. 