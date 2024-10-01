Has Siddaramaiah’s resignation become inevitable? PowerTrip #73

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM and NL subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Nidheesh MK and Pooja Prasanna, the big news is the escalation in the MUDA land controversy for Siddaramaiah. Will he be forced to resign – we talked to sources in the Congress to find out. Interestingly, a right-wing lawyer’s petition against three activists might just be in Siddaramaiah’s favour. In Telangana, even as the opposition is rallying support against HYDRAA demolitions, we hear that CM Revanth Reddy has his heart set on going ahead with the Musi river development project. Meanwhile, VCK, DMK’s ally in Tamil Nadu, faces internal dissatisfaction over the influence wielded by the new party deputy general secretary.