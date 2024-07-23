Double trouble: Karnataka govt battles labour woes and a rescue operation: Powertrip #63

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we bring you an exclusive story from Karnataka about why the state government is considering an increase in the work hours for employees in the IT/ITeS/BPO sectors. Why did the Labour Minister discuss the move with unions and employees despite knowing there would be stiff resistance?The next story spans the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala, a human tragedy that became a political affair. We tell you what led to the intense media interest in the rescue operation of a truck driver from Kerala who has been trapped in a landslide in a small village in Karnataka. The media coverage and political pressure was so strong that CM Siddaramaiah was forced to visit the site of the landslide earlier than planned..Inside TrackExclusive stories, for your eyes only.Who asked Karnataka government for 14-hour workday?The Karnataka government has recently been in the spotlight for a couple of controversies. Firstly, there was a draft legislation proposing reservation for local candidates in private and government jobs. Secondly, Karnataka Minister for Labour Santosh Lad discussed with labour unions a proposed amendment to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act that would increase the work hours of employees in the IT/ITeS/BPO sectors to up to 14 hours a day, exceeding the current 12-hour limit.Now, let’s get to the inside stories we have about these two developments.The first question is: Who prompted the Karnataka government to consider a 14-hour workday to the unions? In a press conference, Santosh Lad mentioned that there was pressure from the industry, though he did not specify the source.We have discovered that the pressure originated from the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA). We have obtained a copy of the letter they sent to the Minister, requesting a revision in shift timings.The letter says, “The present legal time of eight hours per day has served as a benchmark for decades. But there’s an instance where a more flexible approach is warranted. The Government of Karnataka has already modified the rule allowing 12 hours working in the manufacturing industry in our market. In the light of this development, we humbly request your esteemed office to consider in shaping the review of the existing rules concerning working hours of electronic design and design support industry.”The letter further says that the eight-hour shift norm needs urgent review. “Make 12 hours legally permissible for ESDM and possibly the entire deep tech industries including pharma, R&D etc. so that those who work with global teams are aligned to global workforce shift timings.”IESA spearheads India’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industry, which is a sector that Karnataka is busy wooing. In this backdrop, the Karnataka government has another concern. Gujarat, where the Union government has set up a semiconductor manufacturing hub, is one of the states that has looked into the flexible 12-hour shifts since 2020. So Karnataka does not want to lose investments to Gujarat on this account.With IESA exerting pressure, the Karnataka Minister felt it was best to hold a consultation with unions. But now there is a glitch. NASSCOM has opposed the move.However, the proposal will not be put on the backburner that easily. A top source told us that the amendment will mandate that employees will have to consent to extra hours. Industries will be asked to specify the shifts, number of people, purpose, and the hike in compensation. The bottomline is to get more investment, but this is a proposal that will face stiff resistance from unions and employees.As far as the job quota for local candidates is concerned, multiple ministers we spoke to said that they were caught by surprise as Santosh Lad hadn’t discussed it with them. In fact, Kannada groups we spoke to also said they were not expecting such a draft legislation though the demand has been on the table for long. Facing criticism of being parochial, the government has kept the draft legislation on hold.. A landslide victim and a state’s furyIt would be no exaggeration to say that the people of Kerala have been glued to their TV sets for days, eagerly waiting to see if Arjun Kannadikkal, a 30-year-old truck driver from Kozhikode, would be rescued from a landslide in Shirur village in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district. Our story is about how the Malayalam news channels ended up there and the massive pressure they have managed to build.The landslide occurred on the morning of July 16, washing away at least 300 metres of the road and creating an island-like structure in the Gangavali river. By July 18, Arjun’s family was certain that he was caught in the landslide and approached MK Raghavan, the four-time Congress MP from Kozhikode. The MP assured the family that he would adopt a two-pronged approach: alerting the media and notifying the Karnataka and Kerala administrations. He asked the family which channel they preferred and they chose Asianet News. Once the news broke, 24-hour coverage began.Keralites have been watching the rescue operation like a survival movie, praying for Arjun’s return. Viewer interest has been so intense that top editors of most news channels have been camping in Shirur. Even on Budget Day, at least two news channels did not break away to cover the budget.The coverage spelled trouble for the Congress government in Karnataka. The Malayalam TV channels were highly critical of the rescue operations, and the anger on the ground grew. From Kerala we learned that Raghavan had been in touch with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar (DKS), ensuring that the administration poured more resources into the rescue. Raghavan himself reached Shirur on the 21st. He had been the election-in-charge for Mysuru district during the Karnataka Assembly polls in 2023 and shares a good rapport with Siddaramaiah.Raghavan is also close to DKS. One source reminded us that during the Lok Sabha elections, DKS made a flying visit to Kozhikode to campaign for Raghavan. “The campaigning was to end at 10 pm. DKS reached a few minutes before that and gave a speech for Raghavan,” the source said..While Raghavan’s camaraderie helped, he wasn’t the only one involved. Congress leaders KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were also in touch with Siddaramaiah and his office.Siddaramaiah’s office told us that the pressure was ‘unprecedented’. There were constant media queries from Kerala and Karnataka, along with significant political pressure. Though Siddaramaiah had planned to visit the site of the landslide, the trip was hastened due to the pressure.The CMO says that Raghavan understood the gravity of the situation after reaching the site and agreed that it was not a simple rescue mission. He then agreed to convey this to the media. However, the media coverage has been relentless. 