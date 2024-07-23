Double trouble: Karnataka govt battles labour woes and a rescue operation: Powertrip #63

In this week’s Powertrip, a political newsletter exclusively curated for TNM subscribers by Dhanya Rajendran, Shabbir Ahmed, Pooja Prasanna, and Nidheesh MK, we bring you an exclusive story from Karnataka about why the state government is considering an increase in the work hours for employees in the IT/ITeS/BPO sectors. Why did the Labour Minister discuss the move with unions and employees despite knowing there would be stiff resistance?

The next story spans the neighbouring states of Karnataka and Kerala, a human tragedy that became a political affair. We tell you what led to the intense media interest in the rescue operation of a truck driver from Kerala who has been trapped in a landslide in a small village in Karnataka. The media coverage and political pressure was so strong that CM Siddaramaiah was forced to visit the site of the landslide earlier than planned.