Bad news for DK brothers and Naidu’s main demand to BJP | Powertrip

As the Parliament sizzles in a new form after 10 years with the Lok Sabha seeing a strong opposition, state politics is also keeping pace. It’s decision time for many parties based on election results and upcoming elections — how much will what happened in the 2024 General Elections change how regional parties and state units of national parties function?

In Karnataka, one set of powerful siblings are under the scanner in the Congress party — an internal report has found that they’ve put the personal (gains) over the political (gains).

Maharashtra’s opposition alliance, meanwhile, has a problem of plenty ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year — plenty of contenders for the post of Chief Minister.

Kerala’s big parties, CPI(M) and Congress, have to make some important decisions on specific districts — whom to pick, whom to choose, and whom to side with – to keep the flock together.

And Annamalai’s foreign trip has a Kailash connection — no, not Nityananda’s Kailasa, but Kailash Manasarovar. Is this really the optics that work in politics?