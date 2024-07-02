Bad news for DK brothers and Naidu’s main demand to BJP | Powertrip

As the Parliament sizzles in a new form after 10 years with the Lok Sabha seeing a strong opposition, state politics is also keeping pace. It’s decision time for many parties based on election results and upcoming elections — how much will what happened in the 2024 General Elections change how regional parties and state units of national parties function? In Karnataka, one set of powerful siblings are under the scanner in the Congress party — an internal report has found that they’ve put the personal (gains) over the political (gains).Maharashtra’s opposition alliance, meanwhile, has a problem of plenty ahead of the state Assembly elections later this year — plenty of contenders for the post of Chief Minister.Kerala’s big parties, CPI(M) and Congress, have to make some important decisions on specific districts — whom to pick, whom to choose, and whom to side with – to keep the flock together.And Annamalai’s foreign trip has a Kailash connection — no, not Nityananda’s Kailasa, but Kailash Manasarovar. Is this really the optics that work in politics? DK bros' personal profits under scannerIf there's one Lok Sabha election result that puzzled the Congress, it was DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh losing from Bangalore Rural. Despite knowing that the DK brothers' popularity had waned, many in the party had thought that Suresh would win. An internal report by the party has now said that the JD(S)-BJP alliance consolidated the Vokkaliga vote in Bangalore South and Rajarajeshwari Nagar — two Assembly constituencies in Bangalore Rural. The report also said that BJP candidate CN Manjunath, a doctor by profession, was popular due to his efforts during COVID-19. Being Deve Gowda’s son-in-law also played a role.The report also pinned some blame on Congress MLAs HA Iqbal Hussain and HC Balakrishna (Ramanagara and Magadi constituencies) for not fulfilling their campaign promises made during the Assembly elections in 2023.The DK brothers were blamed for focusing on development work and their own investments in Kanakapura, neglecting other areas. One example cited in the report was how a proposed medical college was moved from Ramanagara to Kanakapura. The report had quite a bit to say about how extensive land purchases by the DK brothers in the area had also irked people.Now, you may be wondering how relevant this report is. We are being told that the sudden call by Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami to make DK Shivakumar the chief minister was less about pushing for the CM post and more about securing DK Shivakumar’s standing as Deputy CM. DK Suresh’s loss has reduced the stock of the DK brothers in the party and they are no longer invincible. Since DKS believes his position as DCM is being challenged, a few people around him have started making the CM demand, to ensure that he doesn’t move away from the limelight.Speaking of Vokkaligas, an interesting finding in the internal report is that while Prajwal Revanna’s alleged crimes damaged him in the Hassan constituency, it actually helped consolidate Vokkaliga votes in places like Mandya. Vokkaliga leaders felt that if HD Kumaraswamy lost in Mandya due to Prajwal, that would not bode well for the community and therefore the vote was consolidated. There was also a sentiment that HDK was becoming a victim of Prajwal’s sins..For Annamalai, London is KailashWe have already reported that Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has been selected for the United Kingdom Foreign Office’s Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence programme. Annamalai will be in London for three months for the fellowship and take a sabbatical from politics. We have some interesting details on this. The British High Commission routinely reaches out to people for its fellowships and is always on the lookout for mid-career professionals and politicians who will become influential brand ambassadors for their Gurukul programme. Many young parliamentarians and legislators are Chevening fellows.Though the High Commission approached the DMK, AIADMK, and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, the two Dravidian parties did not evince interest or suggest any names for the fellowship. Annamalai was interested and got selected in the first round. He attended an interview in Delhi after the first phase of the LS elections. We have been told that he spoke about the flaws of the Dravidian model and how the fellowship will be Kailash 2.0 for him. Wonder what that is about? Annamalai has said many times that his visit to Kailash Mansarovar in 2018 after quitting IPS altered his life and helped him to make major career decisions..Too many chief minister aspirants for MVAThe Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance in Maharashtra had a great run in the Lok Sabha polls, winning 31 out of 48 seats. But with Assembly elections expected later this year, the alliance is now facing some fresh headaches.The big issue? Leadership. The Shiv Sena (UBT) wants Uddhav Thackeray to be the CM candidate since he was in charge before their government was toppled in June 2022. Meanwhile, the Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP are pushing for a united front and want to decide on the CM after the elections. This uncertainty has opened the door for Congress leaders like Nana Patole, head of the state Congress unit, and former minister Balasaheb Thorat to throw their hats in the ring for the CM spot.Adding to the drama, there’s a scramble for tickets at the constituency level. Five or six contenders are vying for a spot leading to early infighting in many areas..The Palakkad and Kannur conundrumsThe Congress has a Palakkad problem, while the CPI(M) has a Kannur one. After Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil won the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat, a bye-election is due in Palakkad. This is a seat where the BJP has performed considerably well in the previous election and the party also rules the municipality. Replacing Shafi is not an easy call as the local unit has no popular leader. We have been told that Shafi has pushed for Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil as the candidate. Rahul hails from Pathanamthitta and was hoping to contest from the district in 2026, but has now warmed up to the idea of contesting from Palakkad.Though former MLA VT Balram was another option, the assessment in the Congress is that his ‘extreme’ takes can harm the party’s prospects. Balram is known to use colourful language and had once made disparaging remarks about Communist stalwart AK Gopalan.The BJP is likely to field C Krishnakumar (though Sobha Surendran’s name is also floating around), while the CPI(M) is most likely to stick to NN Krishnadas.In Kannur, meanwhile, news in the past week was dominated by serious allegations made by Manu Thomas, a former district president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Manu accused the CPI(M) of having an “unholy nexus” with criminal gangs and gold smuggling networks. The Kannur District Secretariat that met to discuss the crisis felt that CPI(M) Kannur strongman P Jayarajan had driven Manu to make the statements. Manu was inactive in the party for almost a year as he could not get along with Jayarajan. Recently, news was floated, presumably by those close to Jayarajan, that Manu had left the party. This irked Manu, who then went on an interview spree and said that Jayarajan and his family had links to gold smugglers and even to local quotation/supari gangs that committed all kinds of crimes, including chain snatching..Modi’s choiceFinally, we leave you with two snippets. We are calling this ‘The buzz in Delhi’.Narendra Modi has received two main pieces of advice. One is that he went soft in the last term and needs to harden his stance on ideological issues. The other is that his third term should focus solely on development. Which advice will Modi listen to? The next few months will tell.When Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar emerged as crucial players in the NDA alliance, TV channels were ‘breaking’ every minute on how the two leaders were making several demands, including important Cabinet portfolios. What we hear is that Naidu’s demand was neither for portfolios nor for a special package for Andhra Pradesh. 