What’s Your Ism? Ep 12. feat Major General Vombatkere on Election Commission's partisanship & election security

People are not happy with the Election Commission: Major General Sudhir Vombatkere, a prominent voice in anti-Hindutva civil society circles, said that the conduct of the Election Commission and its openly partisan positions has eroded people's trust in these Lok Sabha elections.

In the last set of critical political conversations in this season of What's Your Ism, Sudipto Mondal spoke to three leading civil society intellectuals and leaders days before the Lok Sabha results: Major General Vombatkere, founder of eedina.com and left activist Vasu and the secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace Teesta Setalvad.

In this part, General Vombatkere expressed fears that the supporters of the BJP might trigger a law and order situation irrespective of the outcome in these elections. If things go out of hand, central forces and even the army could be called in, he said. This led to an interesting deviation in the conversation with Vomtkere and Sudipto discussing the culture of the Indian army and its history.