What’s your ism? Kavita Krishnan on marxist parties and the feminist cause

What's your ism? is a podcast about ideas and ideologies that claim to liberate the world and somehow always fall short. TNM's Sudipto Mondal and his guests grapple with impressive sounding isms -- Marxism, Feminism, Ambedkarism, religious systems -- and their inherent contradictions. An attempt to understand academics, activists, politicians, artists, rebels and wannabe revolutionaries who are in search of grand unified theories to solve the problems of the world.

Season 1, Episode 2

India's leading feminist voice from a Marxist perspective, Kavita Krishnan, who was also one of the few women to ever enter the powerful politburo of the CPI (ML), speaks about the moral dilemmas of identifying with the formal left in the country. She also delved into the complications in Marxist thought arising out of questions concerning women, Dalits and other groups that have been marginalised because of their identity.